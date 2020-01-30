Halftime show performer Shakira turns 43 on Super Bowl Sunday

Today is an exhilarating day for Shakira as the Colombian singer will join Jennifer Lopez for an unforgettable halftime show. But it turns out Super Bowl Sunday is special to the star for another reason: she's celebrating her 43rd birthday.

Shakira has spent the past few months counting down for Super Bowl LIV, which takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

It was first announced that the mother of two and JLo would headline the show back in September.

SHAKIRA SHOWS OFF HER ABS IN HOT PINK BIKINI SHE DESIGNED

“We are so excited to announce that global superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage together for the very first time at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. We’ve been working closely behind-the-scenes with our longstanding partners at the NFL, and now alongside Roc Nation to bring these mega superstars together. It is a testament to our partnership and commitment to push the envelope of what is possible," Adam Harter, senior vice president of sports, media and entertainment at PepsiCo said in a statement.

Shakira shared her excitement in her own post to Instagram.

"It doesn’t get any bigger than this! So excited about getting on that #SuperBowlLIV #PepsiHalftime stage! 🤩🔥 @jlo #nosvemosMiami #happybirthdaytomeee," she captioned the post.

The 43-year-old has been working hard to prepare for Sunday. On Wednesday, Shakira shared a video with her dancers, who excitedly announced they only had "four days to go."

The singer has also shared behind-the-scenes clips of her lifting weights and doing squats in the gym.

"Getting ready for Super Bowl at the Miami Dolphins' Baptist Health Training Facility," she captioned a video posted earlier this week.

The Colombian singer and dancer revealed in October that Jay-Z personally called her to extend the offer of performing with Lopez on NFL's biggest night, which his management company Roc Nation is producing.

“He called me and he asked me if I wanted to be a part of that. And, of course, I didn't hesitate,” she said. “I said, ‘Of course, count on me.’ And, he mentioned that Jennifer was also involved, and I feel that it's going to be great because she also represents a really important part of the Latino community who lives in the U.S., and who has been born and raised in the U.S.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shakira has been married to husband Gerard Pique, a Spanish soccer star, since 2011. The couple share two sons, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5.