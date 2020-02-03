Super Bowl LIV draws 102 million viewers

Super Bowl LIV averaged 102 million viewers across FOX, FOX Deportes and digital properties, making it the 10th most-watched Super Bowl in history, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The massive audience witnessed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes become the youngest player to win a Super Bowl MVP by leading his team over the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, in addition to a halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Lopez and Shakira took the stage for a medley of their hits and a stunning dance performance and were joined by Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme in a celebration of Latino culture.

