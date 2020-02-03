Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LIV draws 102 million viewers

Brian Flood
By Brian Flood | Fox News
Jennifer Lopez, Shakira perform hits during Super Bowl LIV halftime showVideo

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira perform hits during Super Bowl LIV halftime show

Singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform their hits during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, which included multiple Spanish-language songs as a celebration of Latino culture.

Super Bowl LIV averaged 102 million viewers across FOX, FOX Deportes and digital properties, making it the 10th most-watched Super Bowl in history, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The massive audience witnessed Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes become the youngest player to win a Super Bowl MVP by leading his team over the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, in addition to a halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

Lopez and Shakira took the stage for a medley of their hits and a stunning dance performance and were joined by Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme in a celebration of Latino culture.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes hoists the trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and Nate Day contributed to this report.

Brian Flood covers the media for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @briansflood.