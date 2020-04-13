Jennifer Lopez dances with ex-boyfriend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for coronavirus fundraiser

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

There's no bad blood between Jennifer Lopez and her past boyfriends.

The singer, 51, recently joined her ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs for his online dance-a-thon coronavirus fundraiser which took place on Sunday, April 12.

They showed off their moves while dancing to Elvis Crespo’s “Suavemente” on Diddy’s Instagram Live. Lopez joked that she "probably taught" Diddy, 50, some of his merengue moves.

CELEBRITIES PROVIDE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC RELIEF WITH DONATIONS

“Did I teach you that?” she joked.

Diddy had announced the virtual dance-a-thon on Friday.

"We are having the WORLD’S BIGGEST DANCE-A-THON and YOU ARE ALL INVITED!!!! We are raising much needed money for our healthcare workers in the underserved communities around the country!⁣⁣" he wrote on Instagram.

LADY GAGA RAISES $35 MILLION FOR CORONAVIRUS RELIEF, HELPS LAUNCH 'ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME' TV SPECIAL

"So let’s ALL DANCE TOGETHER and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them! This Sunday 3pm EST / 12PM PST on my Instagram live! Tell a friend to tell a friend!!!!"

Diddy partnered with Direct Relief, a nonprofit that works in the "U.S. and internationally to equip doctors and nurses with life-saving medical resources to care for the world's most vulnerable people," according to its site.

"In the U.S., Direct Relief is delivering protective masks – along with exam gloves, isolations gowns, and other protective gear to healthcare organizations across the country," the site described.

OPRAH WINFREY ANNOUNCES $10M DONATION HELP AMERICANS AMID CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"Direct Relief is also staging personal protective equipment with regional response agencies across the world, including in the Caribbean and South America through the Pan American Health Organization."

Drake also took part in the dance-a-thon while appearances were also made by La La Anthony, DJ Khaled, Naomi Campbell, LeBron James and Kelly Rowland.

According to Diddy, on Sunday night over $3 million was raised and the number was continuing to climb.