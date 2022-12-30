Jennifer Lopez says goodbye to 2022 with a nude snapshot to promote new JLo Body products

Jennifer Lopez is leaving 2022 behind with a nude snapshot.

In an effort to promote the launch of her new JLo Body products, the songstress posted an Instagram reel of her using the items. In the cover shot for the video, Lopez is posing topless, covering her top half with her arms.

Throughout the rest of the video, the "Wedding Planner" actress is wearing beige silk pajamas with her hair up in a ponytail as she talks about her new products, Tighten + Tease Ultimate Body Serum and the Smooth + Seduce Hydrating Body Cream.

Her brand dropped in July with the Booty Balm. In the clip, she said since fans loved that product so much, they are sure to love the two new body products.

"I use this daily on my legs, arms, chest and stomach area," Lopez said of the serum, while she notes for the cream she uses it "twice a day" to show her body "some love." "This Body Serum and Body Cream boost my all over glow AND my confidence," she added.

The past year was a good one for Lopez. She got married to actor Ben Affleck, who she dated back in 2002. The couple met while starring together in the film "Gigli" and were engaged for a short time before calling it quits in January 2004.

Affleck and Lopez found love with other people, Affleck marrying actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 and Lopez marrying singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The actor has three children with Garner: Violet Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck and Seraphina Affleck, while Lopez has twins Emme Muñiz and Maximilian Muñiz with Anthony.

In 2011, Lopez and Anthony announced they were going their separate ways. In 2018, Affleck and Garner separated. While Affleck and Lopez had relationships with other people, they both found themselves single in early 2021.

After being spotted together at the end of April for the first time in 17 years, rumors of their rekindled romance began swirling and were further fueled when they were spotted vacationing in Montana together. Their relationship was confirmed when they were photographed kissing while out to dinner to celebrate her sister's birthday.

Nearly 20 years after their initial engagement, the couple tied the knot in July 2022 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas and celebrated with their friends and family at Affleck's home in Savannah, Georgia.

The couple recently spent the Christmas holiday as a blended family for the first time. Lopez wrote in her newsletter about how excited they were to be celebrating together, saying this year they "doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!"

"For the past 8 years we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols," Lopez wrote. "During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever.

"The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we’ve known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time!"

Aside from sharing her Taco Tuesday tradition, Lopez also mentioned this year's Christmas celebration theme would be hummingbirds, which included a hummingbird tree. She has a song on her new album called "Hummingbird," saying she believes "hummingbirds are messengers of love."

"I identify with them, but more than anything, whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK. … So, I decided this year that the hummingbird would be a perfect theme," she shared.