Jennifer Lopez shows off toned physique in Christmas Eve workout pic: 'It's warm outside'

There are no cheat days for Jennifer Lopez -- not even Christmas Eve.

The "Hustlers" star, in the throes of preparing for the Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a bright red two-piece workout outfit, protein shake in hand, while she posed in front of a drop-top Porsche 911 GTS.

ADELE SHOWS OFF WEIGHT LOSS IN FESTIVE CHRISTMAS SNAP

The photo was posted from Miami, where Lopez, 50, is currently celebrating the holidays.

"Baby, it's warm outside," the singer said in the caption. She finished the post with "#Christmas in Miami" and "#ChristmasEveSleigh" before giving photo credit to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

JENNIFER LOPEZ RESPONDS TO FAN WHO ASKED THAT ALL ON HIS FLIGHT WATCH 'HUSLETERS' IN HONOR OF HER GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATION

Rodriguez, 44, recently shared a video to Instagram from one of Lopez's rehearsals for her upcoming Super Bowl performance.

The video showed Lopez with several child dancers cheering for the promise of ice cream.

"They want some ice cream, baby!" Rodriguez says in the video.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All they wanted was a little ice cream," his caption read. "#superbowlrehearsals. What’s your favorite ice cream flavor?"