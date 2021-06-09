Jennifer Lopez poses for photo with Miami Beach police officers during video shoot

Jennifer Lopez was photographed overnight posing with Miami-area police officers during a late-night video shoot.

The singer-actress, 51, was filing a music video with Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro on Miami Beach's Española Way when she took time to take an image with three local officers, the Miami Herald reported. The shoot began Tuesday night and ended around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The image shows Lopez, dressed in denim shorts, a halter top, baseball cap and sneakers, posed for photos with officers, in between two officers with her arms on their shoulders.

"From her block to ours, @JLO feels at home on Española with #yourMBPD!" the police department posted on Instagram, referencing her 2002 hit "Jenny from the Block."

TMZ reported the video was being shot at The Goodtime Hotel and the officers were providing security.

The picture comes as Lopez plans to move from Miami to Los Angeles after rekindling her romance with actor Ben Affleck following a much-publicized spilt with Alex Rodriguez.

A source told E! News that Lopez "is packing up her Miami rental" with plans to move west with her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.