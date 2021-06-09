Jennifer Lopez excited for ‘a fresh start’ and is moving to LA from Miami amid Ben Affleck romance: reports

Jenny's moving to a brand new block.

According to multiple reports, Jennifer Lopez is looking to move from Miami to Los Angeles after splitting from Alex Rodriguez and rekindling her romance with L.A.-based actor Ben Affleck.

A source told E! News that Lopez, 51, "is packing up her Miami rental" with plans to move west with her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," the insider explained. "She is looking at schools for her kids in the fall."

JENNIFER LOPEZ INKS FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH NETFLIX

The move would put the "Hustlers" star closer to Affleck, 48, which she's looking forward to.

"She is excited about a fresh start and pursuing things with Ben," said the source. "They will be at their L.A. home soon."

It seems that the happy couple has been planning an exciting season, as a source previously told People magazine that they've been "discussing summer plans," as they "want to spend as much time together as possible."

JENNIFER LOPEZ, BEN AFFLECK'S ‘NATURAL ATTRACTION’ TO ONE ANOTHER IS ‘MORE APPARENT’ NOW AMID REUNION: SOURCE

"They also want to take a trip," added the insider, who also noted that the "Dance Again" singer "is incredibly happy" to have resumed her romance with the "Justice League" star.

"They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship," they said.

Fox News has reached out to Lopez's reps for comment.

Of course, a move to Los Angeles could make work easier for Lopez, who recently signed a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through the deal, she and her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas will be developing feature films, TV series, and unscripted content. Benny Medina is also a partner in the deal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Her team wants to develop projects that support diverse female actors, writers, and filmmakers.