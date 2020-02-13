Jennifer Lopez sizzles in leopard two-piece, announces new shoe line

Jennifer Lopez keeps on adding to her very successful resume.

Fresh off of her halftime show performance earlier this month, the 50-year-old superstar took to Instagram on Thursday where she revealed her new footwear collection, JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ­.

To announce the launch, Lopez, shared a sizzling black-and-white photo of herself rocking a leopard-print two-piece with matching strappy heels.

For the photo shoot, the "Hustlers" actress kept her hair pulled back.

"I’m so excited to announce the launch of JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ­, my new footwear collection designed by me and sold only at @DSW 🖤 Head to http://DSW.com/jlo and sign-up to shop the collection early and enter for a chance to hang with me! Link in my bio and stories. #JLOJenniferLopez 📸: @luigiandiango," she captioned the snapshot.

According to Page Six, Lopez's new line -- in collaboration with Camuto Group -- will debut in spring 2020 and have handbags to follow. The collection will consist of "a wide range of styles, such as sky-high heels, sneakers and ankle boots."

“There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami,” Lopez said in a press release, obtained by the outlet.

She continued: “We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami. With this collection, it’s my hope that people can find and represent multiple sides of themselves, all while remaining true to their most authentic self.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, this isn't Lopez's first foray into the fashion industry, as she's had several collaborations in the past.