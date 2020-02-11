Jennifer Lopez had one craving after Super Bowl halftime show

It's safe to say that Jennifer Lopez deserved a prize after her Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

The 50-year-old singer teamed up with Shakira in Miami earlier this month to put on a show that celebrated Latin culture during the big game, and Lopez's beau, Alex Rodriguez, has shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the event.

In a clip shared on Rodriguez' YouTube page, Lopez revealed that while she was excited about the performance, she was looking forward to one specific thing after the show was over: a doughnut.

"I want to cry right now," said Lopez in the clip while hugging family and friends. "Get me a doughnut. Get me a doughnut."

In the video, someone hurried off after the request and returned with a doughnut on a plate, which they handed to Lopez.

"They said if I did good I could have a doughnut," said Lopez while chewing.

"It felt like flying," she told Rodriguez in the video. "Every time I did a rehearsal, it was so hard. It was hard. But my adrenaline must have been at 150 because, honestly, I felt like a feather."

During the show, Lopez performed hits like "Jenny From the Block" and "Waiting for Tonight" before being joined onstage by J Balvin and, eventually, her own daughter Emme.

Shakira opened the show with "She Wolf," and performed several of her hits before Lopez took to the stage.

The duo closed the show with a performance of Shakira's "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."