Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Lopez
Published

Jennifer Lopez wows at Met Gala 2021 with Western-inspired look

Lopez initially hit the Met Gala carpet sans beau Ben Affleck

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 13 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 13

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Jennifer Lopez turned many heads Monday night when she hit the Met Gala red carpet for its "American Independence" theme.

The actress and singer, who was initially photographed sans Ben Affleck, wore a Ralph Lauren ensemble featuring a plunging dress, faux fur, a choker chain and a cowgirl hat.

Affleck appeared to let his girlfriend hit the carpet solo for the camera as the pair were photographed smooching through their masks outside the party.

The 52-year-old has been defying the laws of aging and did so again last weekend when she and Affleck made their red carpet debut as Bennifer 2.0 at the Venice Film Festival.

BEN AFFLECK PROTECTS JENNIFER LOPEZ BY PHYSICALLY HOLDING BACK A FAN WHO TRIED TOO HARD TO GET A SELFIE

Then, Lopez made a surprise appearance at the VMAs on Sunday night in Brooklyn, where she presented the award for song of the year to Olivia Rodrigo.

Jennifer Lopez goes with the cowboy hat and Western look in a flowing brown gown with a high-thigh slit and an elegant train.

Jennifer Lopez goes with the cowboy hat and Western look in a flowing brown gown with a high-thigh slit and an elegant train. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

She set the scene in a stunning lace-up crop top and a sparkling cutout mini skirt by David Koma.

JENNIFER LOPEZ WOWS WITH MTV VMAS LOOK DAYS AFTER MAKING RED CARPET DEBUT WITH BEN AFFLECK: 'LET’S GO'

Over the weekend, Affleck had to physically hold back a manic fan who desperately wanted to snap a selfie with the "Hustlers" actress at the Venice Film Festival. 

Pictures of the confrontation showed a bristly-bearded man – who was maskless – approaching the couple with a camera as they were walking. 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen sharing a kiss through their masks at the Met Gala.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are seen sharing a kiss through their masks at the Met Gala. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK MAKE FIRST RED CARPET APPEARANCE SINCE REIGNITING THEIR ROMANCE

Affleck stepped into action throwing his hands up in order to tame the fan before security arrived to escort the man away, according to Page Six.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship after the singer and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, called it quits in April. 

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

Trending