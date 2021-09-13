Jennifer Lopez wows at Met Gala 2021 with Western-inspired look

Jennifer Lopez turned many heads Monday night when she hit the Met Gala red carpet for its "American Independence" theme.

The actress and singer, who was initially photographed sans Ben Affleck, wore a Ralph Lauren ensemble featuring a plunging dress, faux fur, a choker chain and a cowgirl hat.

Affleck appeared to let his girlfriend hit the carpet solo for the camera as the pair were photographed smooching through their masks outside the party.

The 52-year-old has been defying the laws of aging and did so again last weekend when she and Affleck made their red carpet debut as Bennifer 2.0 at the Venice Film Festival.

BEN AFFLECK PROTECTS JENNIFER LOPEZ BY PHYSICALLY HOLDING BACK A FAN WHO TRIED TOO HARD TO GET A SELFIE

Then, Lopez made a surprise appearance at the VMAs on Sunday night in Brooklyn, where she presented the award for song of the year to Olivia Rodrigo.

She set the scene in a stunning lace-up crop top and a sparkling cutout mini skirt by David Koma.

JENNIFER LOPEZ WOWS WITH MTV VMAS LOOK DAYS AFTER MAKING RED CARPET DEBUT WITH BEN AFFLECK: 'LET’S GO'

Over the weekend, Affleck had to physically hold back a manic fan who desperately wanted to snap a selfie with the "Hustlers" actress at the Venice Film Festival.

Pictures of the confrontation showed a bristly-bearded man – who was maskless – approaching the couple with a camera as they were walking.

JENNIFER LOPEZ AND BEN AFFLECK MAKE FIRST RED CARPET APPEARANCE SINCE REIGNITING THEIR ROMANCE

Affleck stepped into action throwing his hands up in order to tame the fan before security arrived to escort the man away, according to Page Six.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP