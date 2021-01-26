Jennifer Lopez shares what Matthew McConaughey said to her right before ‘Wedding Planner’ kissing scene

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey just broke Instagram. The two "Wedding Planner" stars reunited on Monday via Instagram Live for the film’s 20-year anniversary and revealed some interesting behind-the-scenes knowledge in the process.

In discussing the film, Lopez and McConaughey, both 51, reflected on the kiss scene in particular with fond memories.

"We’ve both done a lot since [the Wedding Planner]… but it still feels a little bit like it was yesterday we were in the middle of that field with the movie theater," Lopez reminisced before dropping the bombshell question for McConaughey.

"Do you remember that scene where you were about to kiss me?" she asked him.

"I remember you said to me, I don’t know if you remember this but you said, ‘Ms. Lopez, I am going to kiss you now,’" Lopez recalled with a humorous McConaughey inflection as the two erupted into laughter.

"I was like, ‘Okay, let’s do it! Let’s get it!’" Lopez responded.

The two further discussed other memorable scenes from the film, including the dumpster scene where Lopez’s character gets rescued by McConaughey’s.

"One of my favorite lines in the whole thing, one of the reasons why I love that script was, 'You smell like grilled cheese and plums,' I think I said, which is probably one of the best smells in the world," Lopez recalled with a laugh. "It was just the idea of her fading out and this Prince Charming just rescued her and her saying, ‘You smell like grilled cheese and plums.'"

McConaughey then recalled Lopez almost hurting her ankle while filming the scene, and thought that the "All I Have" singer was "baller" as a result.

"I was like ‘Oh! JLo is baller…’ You were doing your own stunts… but a lot of people wouldn't have done that," McConaughey said in praise of Lopez. "I think that was the day when I was like, 'Oh yeah, J.Lo breaks a sweat,' meaning when you're on set you love to do the work and you want to do all of the work, even stuff like that that could be potentially dangerous. I remember that."