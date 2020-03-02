Jennifer Lopez says 'Hustlers' Oscar snub made her 'sad' and feel like she 'let everyone down'

Jennifer Lopez spoke candidly about not being nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the 2019 movie “Hustlers,” admitting she was “sad” and felt like she “let everyone down.”

The 50-year-old star sat down with Oprah Winfrey as part of her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision” tour on Sunday where she discussed her incredibly eventful year, which included the release of “Hustlers,” her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show, a tour and an impending wedding with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.

Despite all the accolades, Lopez admitted that it was still a blow to find out neither she nor the movie were nominated at the 2020 show.

"I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," the star told Winfrey at the Los Angeles event (via The Hollywood Reporter). "There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of 'She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar' ... 'It’s going to happen' ... 'If it doesn’t you’re crazy.' I’m reading all the articles going, 'Oh, my God, could this happen?' And then it didn’t and I was, like, 'Ouch,' it was a little bit of a letdown. Also, I felt like my whole team — most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years — and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it, too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit."

However, Lopez said she didn’t allow herself to spend too much time feeling bad about not being nominated. She explained that all she had to do was reflect on her impressive year and ask herself why she does these things in the first place.

“I had to re-examine, like, 'Why do you do this? What are you so sad about right now? You just had the most amazing year of your life — you just had the biggest opening of a movie in your career, you just walked the runway in Milan and had a fashion moment, you’re doing the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks — what is it?'"

"And you want people’s validation," she added. "You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, 'No, you don’t need that, you do this because you love it,'" while also realizing that "I don't need this award right here to tell me that I am enough."

Despite being sanguine about the experience, Lopez was not the only one that was a little surprised she received no Oscars attention for her part as Ramona in “Hustlers.” Her ex-fiance, Ben Affleck, opened up about the snub in a recent unused excerpt from an interview with The New York Times.

“She should have been nominated. She's the real thing,” he said. “I keep in touch periodically with her and have a lot of respect for her. How awesome is it that she had her biggest hit movie at 50? That's f---ing baller."