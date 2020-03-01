Oprah Winfrey falls onstage while talking about balance during motivational tour

Even Oprah Winfrey takes a tumble from time to time.

During an engagement for her Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour, the 66-year-old tripped and fell on stage while discussing achieving balance in her life.

One fan captured a video of the incident and shared it on Twitter.

"Wellness to me means all things in balance, and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times," Winfrey said in the clip.

She then took a few steps, stumbled and fell. She was quickly able to sit up straight and joked: "Wrong shoes."

People reports Oprah's longtime partner Stedman Graham rushed onstage to check on the media mogul.

“It’s nice to be talking about balance and fall,” Winfrey said, according to the outlet.

Oprah addressed the fall during in an Instagram video taken backstage at the event.

"I didn't even think 'embarrassing,'" she said in the video. "I just thought 'Okay I fell, everybody knows what falling is.' You would prefer not to fall, but now I've fallen."

After falling, Winfrey took off her shoes and remained barefoot until eventually slipping on sliver sneakers.

"I thought this was a great day in spite of the fall, which now becomes a meme, I know," she said in a later video. "But I picked myself up I don't know if it was something on the floor or my foot twisted or what. I had the indication I was gonna fall before, and then it is what it is, it was a great, great day."

The event took place in Los Angeles during her second-to-last stop on the tour, the final stop being in Denver on March 7.

Jennifer Lopez served as the event's special guest, while Julianne Hough was also present for a segment of the show.