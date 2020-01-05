Jennifer Lopez's Golden Globe Awards dress falls flat on social media

Jennifer Lopez's style choice for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards drew interesting reactions on social media.

The "Hustlers" star, who walked the red carpet with fiance Alex Rodriguez, opted for a white, voluminous gown that included a massive gold-and-green bow.

"Nooooo..to the dress Awful!" one user tweeted.

Another said, "I LOVE LOVE LOVE Jennifer Lopez, but tonight’s gown is a mess. The braided bun is a NO, too. It hurts me more to even type this."

A few Twitter users compared the dress to gift wrap.

"Okay. I feel like Jennifer Lopez got a really cool, really big Christmas present, fell in love with the gift bow and wanted her stylist to incorporate it into tonight’s ensemble."