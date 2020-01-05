Expand / Collapse search
Gwyneth Paltrow
Published

Gwyneth Paltrow hits Golden Globe Awards red carpet in sheer dress

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out on the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in a very revealing gown.

The 47-year-old "The Politician" star donned a floor-length, completely sheer brown dress designed by Fendi on the red carpet.

She wore a matching bra and underwear set and stunning diamond earrings and a multi-layered diamond necklace.

Gwyneth Paltrow wows in a gown designed by Fendi. 

Gwyneth Paltrow wows in a gown designed by Fendi.  (Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The gown also had a high neckline and large bell sleeves.

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. 

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

She slicked her hair back behind her ears and kept her makeup simple with nude colors.

The Oscar-winner's date for the night was her husband, Brad Falchuk. Paltrow isn't nominated this year but was asked to present an award.