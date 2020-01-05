Gwyneth Paltrow hits Golden Globe Awards red carpet in sheer dress

Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out on the 2020 Golden Globe Awards in a very revealing gown.

The 47-year-old "The Politician" star donned a floor-length, completely sheer brown dress designed by Fendi on the red carpet.

She wore a matching bra and underwear set and stunning diamond earrings and a multi-layered diamond necklace.

The gown also had a high neckline and large bell sleeves.

She slicked her hair back behind her ears and kept her makeup simple with nude colors.

The Oscar-winner's date for the night was her husband, Brad Falchuk. Paltrow isn't nominated this year but was asked to present an award.