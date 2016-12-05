Jennifer Lopez gets a good laugh out of Kanye's surprise 'audition' for ‘Idol’

Jennifer Lopez could not stop laughing when rapper Kanye West surprised her and her fellow “American Idol” judges at the San Francisco auditions on Saturday.

West’s wife Kim Kardashian shared the surprise visit with the world posting on Instagram a photo taken of the in-studio monitor.

Lopez, 46, could barely contain her laughter and judge Keith Urban almost fell from his chair. No word yet on what song West performed, but it looks like he would make to the next round no problem.

“Idol” host Ryan Seacrest also shared a photo on Instagram after West left the audition room, while the show’s official Instagram account had a video of him with a golden ticket.

West and Kardashian had traveled with daughter North West, 2, to San Francisco to attend the Democratic National Committee fundraiser for President Barack Obama. West was the headlining performing at the Saturday event.

The 15th and final season of “American Idol” returns to FOX in January.

