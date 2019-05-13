Jennifer Lopez's daughter, 11, sings Alicia Keys song 'If I Ain't Got You' and nails it

Talent apparently runs in the family for Jennifer Lopez.

The pop star’s daughter, Emme, took the internet by storm after Lopez shared a video this past weekend of the 11-year-old nailing a rendition of Alicia Keys’ hit song “If I Ain’t Got You.”

In a behind-the-scenes look into her busy weekend prepping for her first live performance of her new single, “Medicine,” Lopez helps coach her young daughter by the piano as she belts out the R&B ballad.

“You do it in the original key, right?” Lopez asked as she encouraged Emme to show off her vocal ability.

Emme appeared shy in the beginning, but as she locked eyes with Lopez midway into her performance, her voice soared. Emme’s impressive cover was followed by applause in the rehearsal room and a warm embrace with her proud mother.

"We should have her come out and do something on tour!" Lopez said.

With two international pop singers for parents in Lopez and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, young Emme’s vocal talents may not be such a surprise.

No word on whether twin brother, Max, shares the same musical gifts.