Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Jennifer Lopez's daughter, 11, sings Alicia Keys song 'If I Ain't Got You' and nails it

Gerren Keith Gaynor
By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Talent apparently runs in the family for Jennifer Lopez.

The pop star’s daughter, Emme, took the internet by storm after Lopez shared a video this past weekend of the 11-year-old nailing a rendition of Alicia Keys’ hit song “If I Ain’t Got You.”

In a behind-the-scenes look into her busy weekend prepping for her first live performance of her new single, “Medicine,” Lopez helps coach her young daughter by the piano as she belts out the R&B ballad.

“You do it in the original key, right?” Lopez asked as she encouraged Emme to show off her vocal ability.

JENNIFER LOPEZ GUSHES ABOUT FIANCE ALEX RODRIGUEZ: 'HE HELPS ME WHERE I'M WEAK'

JENNIFER LOPEZ SHOWS OFF CHISELED ABS IN PINK BIKINI: 'I'M A HUSTLER BABY'

Emme appeared shy in the beginning, but as she locked eyes with Lopez midway into her performance, her voice soared. Emme’s impressive cover was followed by applause in the rehearsal room and a warm embrace with her proud mother.

"We should have her come out and do something on tour!" Lopez said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With two international pop singers for parents in Lopez and her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, young Emme’s vocal talents may not be such a surprise.

No word on whether twin brother, Max, shares the same musical gifts.

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Digital Editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.