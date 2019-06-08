Jennifer Lopez duets with daughter, 11, at concert tour opener

Jennifer Lopez kicked off her It's My Party: The Live Celebration tour in honor of her upcoming 50th birthday at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night.

And someone very special joined the entertainer on stage: her 11-year-old daughter, Emme.

The pair sang a duet on stage, and Emme proved she's got some pipes!

Lopez brought her daughter out on stage for the song "Limitless" from her movie "Second Act," and the tween killed the vocals while the two wore matching red gowns.

The singer couldn't contain her pride and shared a video of them singing on social media. "I can't take it!" she wrote, adding the hashtags "#ProudMama."

Emme's vocal abilities aren't a surprise though. Last month, Lopez shared a video of her daughter singing at the piano to Alicia Keys "If I Ain't Got You," and she sounded stellar.

In a recent interview with iHeartRadio, Emme's dad, singer Marc Anthony, said he's behind her passion for music if it's something she absolutely wants to pursue.

“Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me,” he said. “And if that is what she wants to do … well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes.”

“I asked Emme, ‘Why do you sing?’ And she said because she feels good...It’s the best response," he added.