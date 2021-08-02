Jennifer Lopez re-wearing diamond bracelet gifted from Ben Affleck in 2002

Ben Affleck isn’t the only one bringing back a sentimental accessory from the early Bennifer days.

Jennifer Lopez, who’s currently cruising around Europe with her on-again beau, appears to have pulled out a diamond Harry Winston bracelet the actor gifted her back in 2002.

Twitter user @jloaffleck — who was also the first to call out that Affleck, 48, was once again wearing his silver watch from Lopez’s "Jenny From the Block" music video — remarked on the bracelet’s apparent resurgence on Friday.

J.Lo, 51, wore the yellow diamond bauble — which does indeed bear a striking resemblance to the piece she wore nearly two decades ago — while posing in a bright yellow bikini on the $140 million yacht she’s been sharing with Affleck over the past week or so.

It’s not the only symbolic sparkle she’s sported during the getaway, however; last Monday, Lopez stepped out in Monaco wearing a gold necklace that spelled out "BEN" in big block letters.

The pop performer also unwrapped a special Foundrae necklace for her 52nd birthday last week, which Affleck had made with pendants symbolizing "resilience," "the risk we assume for something we love" and more.

"With the custom piece Ben created for Jennifer, it clearly communicated their love, but it’s also a reminder of their capacity for change and growth," Foundrae’s Beth Bugdaycay told E! News of the actor’s gift.

Lopez is famously fond of romantic bling, having previously worn "Alex" hoop earrings as a nod to Alex Rodriguez when the pair were engaged in 2019.

Affleck’s clearly got a sentimental streak too, once sharing matching heart necklaces with ex Ana de Armas last year.

Perhaps a certain six-carat pink diamond sparkler will be the next piece to pop back up again?