Jennifer Lopez shares teaser image of Cardi B in upcoming stripper film 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez teased fans with a new behind-the-scenes photo from her upcoming film “Hustlers” featuring herself and rapper Cardi B.

The 50-year-old singer and dancer took to Instagram to tease fans with a “Labor Day surprise.” Not only did she drop a somewhat steamy snap of herself and her co-star, but she promised an all-new trailer for the film coming out Tuesday.

In the photo, Lopez is sitting in a bra, underwear and lengthy high heels as she surveys Cardi B, who is sporting a black minidress and a bright pink Von Dutch trucker hat. Lopez revealed that the image shows her character’s first scene with Cardi B’s character.

The star hasn’t been shy about promoting the movie on social media. Four days prior to her Cardi B snap, she posted a sexy screenshot from the movie of herself dancing nearly nude while clutching a pile of singles.

“Married to the money,” she captioned the post.

The star also appeared in a featurette from the upcoming film in which her character gives co-star Constance Wu’s character a pole dancing lesson. In the video, she explains various pole moves, including the fireman, the Peter Pan, the stag, reverse stag, the martini, the fairy sit and more, all set to Chopin.

Lopez admitted to Fandango that though she made it look effortless, the moves were "very hard," in part because the pole could get so sweaty and slippery that it would be difficult to keep balance without wiping it down with alcohol.

"It's actually really difficult to do these [moves]," she said. "It takes skill. It's not like any person can just jump up there and do this ... I had a lot of bruises and things." The "On the Floor" singer said she had extra difficulty doing "spinny" moves and climbs.

