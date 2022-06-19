Jennifer Lopez introduces her child Emme, 14, using gender-neutral pronouns during LA performance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Lopez introduced her child, Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, to the stage, using gender-neutral pronouns at the LA Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't," Lopez told the crowd. "So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey."

She added: "They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

Jennifer and Emme performed a version of Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," with Emme carrying a sparkling rainbow microphone while wearing a hot pink blouse with matching shorts.

"Give it up for my baby," the proud mom declared at the end of their heartwarming duet.

She shared a host of photos from the benefit — which raised $3.6 million for local causes — to Twitter, including Emme sitting below the stage, looking excited while waiting for the cue to start singing.

Lopez, 52, performed with Emme for the first time since the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show in 2020, all of which was filmed for her new Netflix documentary "Halftime."

"'Halftime' offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez the icon she is, from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration," a Tribeca Film Festival press release said.

"The documentary focuses on an international superstar who has inspired people for decades with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions. And it's only the beginning."

"My whole life, I've been battling to be heard, to be seen, to be taken seriously," Lopez said in the trailer.

One particular frustration for Lopez was having to share the stage with Shakira, primarily the time constraints that came along with two headlining acts.

"This is the worst idea in the world to have two people do the Super Bowl," Lopez told her music director, (via Sports Illustrated). "It was the worst idea in the world."

"We have six f---ing minutes. We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left," Lopez said in the documentary. "But, there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f---ing revue. We have to sing our message."

The singer's manager, Bobby Medina, also had his frustrations with the NFL and the decision to have two headliners at the 2020 halftime show.

"Typically you have one headliner at a Super Bowl," Medina said in the documentary. "That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done."

"If it was going to be a double headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes," Lopez said in the documentary. "That’s what they should’ve f---ing done."

The NFL also attempted to have Lopez' performance with the children in cages removed from the show.

"We left rehearsal and I noticed everybody was freaking out, but I don’t know why," Lopez said. "I get a call from Benny, and he’s like, ‘They want to pull the cages.’ That night, the higher-ups at the NFL saw it for the first time, and they’re like, ‘Hey, you can’t do that.'"

However, Lopez went through with the idea anyway.

Jennifer shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. She recently became engaged to Ben Affleck after a whirlwind romance which sparked back up again after a 17-year hiatus.

Fox News' Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.