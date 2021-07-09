Jennifer Lopez heads back to the office after romantic weekend with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez returned to work at her Beverly Hills office after spending a romantic weekend with Ben Affleck.

Lopez, who showed off her toned abs with a cut off black top, arrived at her office with her daughter Emme, 13.

Lopez and Affleck returned to California earlier this week after spending the 4th of July in the Hamptons. The kids were reportedly on the trip to New York as well.

Lopez' ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was also spotted in the Hamptons over the holiday weekend.

Things between Lopez and Affleck have been heating up as reports have surfaced that the two have discussed moving in together.

"Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working," an insider told UsWeekly. "They plan on moving in together very soon."

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship after the singer and Rodriguez called it quits in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the couple said in a statement at the time.

Affleck and Lopez were previously engaged for roughly two years. The two split in 2004 and Affleck went on to marry actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The pair would divorce in 2018.