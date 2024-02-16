Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck ad success; Taylor Swift donates to family of Kansas City shooting victim

Tom Cruise's new romance with Russian socialite; Dakota Johnson says her Gen Z co-stars 'annoy' her

jennifer lopez, ben affleck, taylor swift

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck Super Bowl ad success; Taylor Swift donates to family of Kansas City shooting victim. (Getty Images)

'AIN'T IT FUNNY' - Jennifer Lopez reacts to the success of Ben Affleck’s Super Bowl ad. Continue reading here…

‘DEEPEST SYMPATHIES’ - Taylor Swift makes a large donation to the family of a Kansas City shooting victim. Continue reading here… 

‘LET A GIRL MAKE A JOKE’ - Megan Fox fires back after backlash over 'Ukrainian blowup doll' comments. Continue reading here… 

ROYAL REUNION - Prince Harry breaks silence on King Charles’ cancer. Continue reading here… 

prince harry, king charles

Prince Harry says King Charles’ cancer could reunify royals, "I love my family." (Getty Images)

LIFE AFTER LOSS - Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson's family files for conservatorship following a dementia diagnosis. Continue reading here… 

‘IDOL’ IRRITATION - Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan share each other's annoying habits. Continue reading here… 

Lionel Richie leans over and looks at Katy Perry holding something in the middle as Luke Bryan leans over from the far right during "American Idol" auditions

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are judges on "American Idol." (Eric McCandless/ABC)

GENERATION GAP - Millennial Dakota Johnson is annoyed by her Gen Z co-stars, including Sydney Sweeney. Continue reading here… 

‘A REAL FAMILY’ - 'Blue Bloods' star calls Tom Selleck 'Dad.' Continue reading here… 

Donnie Wahlberg, Tom Selleck

Donnie Wahlberg views Tom Selleck as a father figure. (Getty Images)

LEGAL SETBACK - Hollywood star's AI lawsuit faces major setbacks in a battle against copyright infringement. Continue reading here… 

‘NOT EASY’ - 'Monty Python' star, 80, has to ‘work for’ his living. Continue reading here… 

