Megan Fox fires back after backlash over 'Ukrainian blowup doll' comments

Megan Fox is firing back after receiving major backlash from fans.

The actress blasted haters who voiced their opinions about her appearance during the 2024 Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas, but her reaction was met with more criticism.

On Wednesday, Fox took to Instagram and shared photos of herself with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at an after-party following the big game on Sunday.

"oh my god guys look how different i…dont look at all," Fox began her caption which featured Hollywood's favorite couple. "turns out it was just a shadowy cell phone pic of me looking like a ukrainian blowup doll."

The actress continued, "when in REALITY i look like one of those super expensive silicone real sex dolls you can only get in japan."

Fox's Instagram post – which was curated to slam the internet trolls – caused even more controversy.

"it's very rude of you to speak like that about Ukrainian women, that's how you showed yourself," one user wrote, which received a reply from Fox.

"dear god. that is NOT what I meant," Megan wrote. "ukrainian women are hot af and so in my imagination the blowup dolls would also be hot. let a girl make a joke for f---s sake."

Even with Fox's comment back to the Instagram user, more comments rolled in.

"While Ukrainian women, Ukrainian people are going through the pure hell of genocide and extermination on a daily basis, you joke on blow up girls. Make some research on the context before speaking again. Words need responsibility," one user wrote.

Another added, "Come to Ukraine and see what Ukrainian women are, who we are and what are we going through - daily. To realise what a catastrophic disrespectful shame you just written."

Although Fox did receive some backlash, not all the comments focused on her caption.

"never thought I’d see MGK and Taylor swift in the same picture," one user pointed out. Another person said, "the link up i've alwaysss wanteddd."

This is not the first time Fox has been ridiculed online for her social media posts.

On Halloween in 2022, Fox and Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – were blasted online for their costumes by those who saw them as religiously offensive.

The 37-year-old actress posted a series of since-deleted photos as well as a video to her Instagram with a caption that read, "On Sundays we take communion." The 33-year-old rapper appeared to be dressed as a priest who gave communion to a kneeling Fox in a since-deleted video.

The couple immediately faced backlash for "mocking" the Christian faith, with one user writing, "Unacceptable. No one should ever mock someone else's religion."

Another person commented, "What happened to cultural appropriation? Why is it wrong to dress up as an Indian but okay to mock the Catholic faith. It's absolutely abhorrent and offensive and I'm so sick of the double standard."

Even fans of the star were critical, writing to Fox, "Woman I do really love you but please leave religions out of the costumes."