'Monty Python' star Eric Idle, 80, has to ‘work for’ his living: ‘Not easy at this age’

"Monty Python" star Eric Idle hasn't retired from Hollywood just yet.

In a recent exchange on X, formerly known as Twitter, Idle spoke candidly about his financial situation, nearly 50 years after the release of the iconic movie.

"I don’t know why people always assume we’re loaded," he wrote. "Python is a disaster. ‘Spamalot’ made money twenty years ago. I have to work for my living. Not easy at this age."

Idle wrote the screenplay for the 1975 hit, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," with John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones and Michael Palin, all of whom were members of the comedy troupe Monty Pyton, with Idle, and also starred in the film.

The comedy is set in medieval times and follows King Arthur and the Knights of the Roundtable on their hunt for the Holy Grail. Things go wrong, however, as they get caught up in a modern-day murder investigation, masterfully blending the past and present.

"We own everything we ever made in Python, and I never dreamed that at this age the income streams would tail off so disastrously," he also wrote on X. "But I guess if you put a Gilliam child in as your manager you should not be so surprised. One Gilliam is bad enough. Two can take out any company."

In 2004, Idle brought the story of the Holy Grail back to the forefront, writing the musical "Spamalot." The show initially premiered in Chicago before making its Broadway debut in February 2005. It ran for four years, with its final performance taking place in January 2009 after 1,575 performances.

The musical was a huge success, winning best musical at the 2005 Tony Awards, and received 14 total nominations.

"I don't mind not being wealthy. I prefer being funny," Idle added.

In response, one of his fans wrote, "If the universe were in true alignment, you would be among the wealthiest, Eric." While another wrote, "That is a crying shame. A scandal. You are one of the greatest comic artists of the age and deserve so much better."

"Monty Python is the second greatest contribution of Albion to human civilization (after Will o’Stratford)," another fan tweeted. "It will never be a disaster."

In recent years, Idle wrote another play, "What About Dick?" starring Tim Curry, Jane Leeves and others, performed the song "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremonies, adapted "Spamalot" into a screenplay for a feature film and competed on season eight of "The Masked Singer" in 2022.