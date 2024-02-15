'American Idol' judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan share each other's annoying habits

The "American Idol" judges are the best of friends . . . most of the time.

Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie played a game of "Sip or Spill" during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, and didn't pull any punches when it came to revealing their fellow judges' most annoying habits.

"Luke likes to make a lot of bodily function noises," Perry shared. "I don't think those are annoying. A lot of men in my life have done that."

"Katy chooses to have a healthy snack box, but she also chooses to eat all the unhealthy stuff out of my unhealthy snack box," Bryan said.

While Perry didn't say anything negative about Richie, he joked that she probably "has a book she can write" with the amount of things he and Bryan do that get on her nerves.

The 22nd season of the reality singing competition show is set to begin airing later this month. It will be the last season to feature Perry, Bryan and Richie as the show's trio of judges.

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Perry said, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol.’"

"I mean, I love ‘Idol’ so much. . . . It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat," she added.

Perry's time as a judge hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.

In the past, fans have taken offense to some of her comments, even accusing her of "mom shaming" a contestant who was a single mother of three.

She was also called a bully on social media, with fans of the show asking for her to be replaced by Alanis Morrissette, after she appeared on the show as a guest judge.

Bryan came to Perry's defense during an interview at Country Music Association (CMA) Fest in June 2023, telling fans that when he, Richie and Perry "sit down at the desk, in [their] hearts, [they're] doing the best [they] can."

"Katy Perry's been dealing with stuff like that her whole career," Bryan explained. "We all get it. . . . I mean, we're judging kids that people at home fall in love with. . . . We're not going to bat 1,000 as judges."

"I think we get set up. As judges, you know, we kinda fall on the sword a lot of times. And get set up to where people can get very vocal on socials and stuff," he added.