Taylor Swift donates $100K to family of Kansas City shooting victim

Taylor Swift donated a large sum of money to the family of the woman killed in the Kansas City mass shooting this week.

The Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial fundraising page received two donations of $50,000 each on Friday morning attributed to the pop singer.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," the two donations said in attached messages.

The fundraising page had a goal of $75,000 to "benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan," who was the only person killed at the mass shooting in Kansas City during the Super Bowl parade earlier this week.

A representative of Swift later confirmed to outlet Variety that the donations in Swift's name were legitimate.

Gunshots rang out during the Chiefs' victory parade at about 2 p.m. local time near the Union Station parking garage in Kansas City, injuring 22 people and killing one.

The deceased was later identified as Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local radio DJ.

Eleven children were wounded during the shooting, but are expected to recover. Nine of them were shot, while two sustained other injuries.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves held a press conference on Thursday to update the press on the ongoing investigation, announcing that prosecutors were still working on bringing charges.

"We have not charged them yet. This is still under investigation. We do have 24 hours until we have to either file charges or release them," said Graves.

She continued, "And again, we are working closely with the Jackson County prosecutor's office to present the most successful case for prosecution to their actions with linking them to the actual shooting."

Kansas City Police tell Fox News there are two juveniles currently in custody. A third juvenile was determined not to be involved and was released. Investigators are now working with juvenile prosecutors to review investigative findings to determine charges.

Authorities said "the relationship between the subjects involved is still under investigation" but that there is no evidence of links to terrorism.