Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift donates $100K to family of Kansas City shooting victim

A representative of Swift later confirmed that the donations in her name were legitimate

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Kansas City Police say they've detained two juveniles for questioning after shooting Video

Kansas City Police say they've detained two juveniles for questioning after shooting

Fox News correspondent Jeff Paul reports on the aftermath of a shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs parade on 'Special Report.'

Taylor Swift donated a large sum of money to the family of the woman killed in the Kansas City mass shooting this week.

The Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial fundraising page received two donations of $50,000 each on Friday morning attributed to the pop singer.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," the two donations said in attached messages.

NO ONE CHARGED YET IN KANSAS CITY CHIEFS PARADE SHOOTING

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

The fundraising page had a goal of $75,000 to "benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan," who was the only person killed at the mass shooting in Kansas City during the Super Bowl parade earlier this week.

A representative of Swift later confirmed to outlet Variety that the donations in Swift's name were legitimate.

Gunshots rang out during the Chiefs' victory parade at about 2 p.m. local time near the Union Station parking garage in Kansas City, injuring 22 people and killing one. 

The deceased was later identified as Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local radio DJ.

KANSAS CITY RADIO DJ, MOM OF 2 KILLED IN SHOOTING AFTER CHIEFS' SUPER BOWL CELEBRATION

Stacey Graves

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves addresses the press with updates on the Kansas City Chiefs Superbowl parade shooting. (Fox News)

Eleven children were wounded during the shooting, but are expected to recover. Nine of them were shot, while two sustained other injuries.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves held a press conference on Thursday to update the press on the ongoing investigation, announcing that prosecutors were still working on bringing charges.

"We have not charged them yet. This is still under investigation. We do have 24 hours until we have to either file charges or release them," said Graves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kansas City Shooting

Fans flee the area after shots were fired after the celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII.  (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

She continued, "And again, we are working closely with the Jackson County prosecutor's office to present the most successful case for prosecution to their actions with linking them to the actual shooting." 

Kansas City Police tell Fox News there are two juveniles currently in custody. A third juvenile was determined not to be involved and was released. Investigators are now working with juvenile prosecutors to review investigative findings to determine charges.

Authorities said "the relationship between the subjects involved is still under investigation" but that there is no evidence of links to terrorism.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

Trending