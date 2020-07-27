Jennifer Lopez posts Alex Rodriguez childhood photos for his 45th birthday tribute: 'Enjoying life together'

Jennifer Lopez posted a sweet tribute for her fiancé Alex Rodriguez’s 45th birthday on July 27.

The “If You Had My Love” singer posted a video montage of Rodriguez that includes throwback pictures of the former Major League Baseball player as a baby, in little league, and playing for the New York Yankees.

Lopez, 51, also shared the sweet moments between Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha and Ella, and the bond he has with her twins, Emme and Maximillian.

Finally, the video showed the couple kissing and laughing with each other. “Can't Take My Eyes Off You” by Frankie Valli played in the background.

“You are on TV right now and I’m sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you…” the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” singer captioned the tribute.

Lopez added: “Laughing and joking and enjoying life together... whatever that is, wherever that is...doesn’t matter. That’s the blessing I have in you... happy birthday 13..." Rodriguez' Yankees jersey number was 13.

The couple’s birthdays are only three days apart. Lopez turned 51 on July 24.

In Rodriguez’s birthday tribute to Lopez, he called her “the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration.”

JLo and ARod got engaged in March 2019 ,with the former Yankee player proposing on vacation with a reported $1 million emerald-cut diamond ring.

In May, the mom of two admitted that she was "a little heartbroken" the couple had to postpone their nuptials due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan so we just have to wait and see,” she told the “Today Show” at the time.

