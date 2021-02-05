Jennifer Lawrence injured on set of upcoming Netflix movie 'Don't Look Up': reports

Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly nursing an injury.

The 30-year-old Oscar winner was injured after a controlled glass explosion went wrong in Boston, according to multiple reports.

The star is there to film "Don't Look Up" for Netflix, a comedy co-starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Timothée Chalamet also stars in the pic, and he was present for the explosion, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE'S FAMILY BARN THAT DOUBLED AS KIDS' SUMMER CAMP DESTROYED IN 'HORRIBLE FIRE'

Production was temporarily suspended on the flick but Lawrence is expected to be back on set on Monday, the outlet reports.

TMZ first reported the news and said that the scene was being filmed at 1 a.m. when a shard of glass cut the actress' eyelid.

The outlet was told that the injury "wasn't that bad," though other details on the mishap are scarce.

Reps for Netflix and Lawrence did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

"Don't Look Up" follows Lawrence and DiCaprio, 46, as two low-level scientists that embark on a media tour to warn mankind of their discovery: an incoming meteor that will strike Earth in six months.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE THANKS FANS FOR OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT AFTER FAMILY BARN IS DESTROYED IN FIRE

Despite their efforts, however, the world's populace isn't very interested in what they have to say.

The Adam McKay-directed film is bursting at the seams with stars, as Meryl Streep, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Matthew Perry and Himesh Patel all have roles, according to IMDb.

Lawrence won an Oscar in 2013 for her role in "Silver Linings Playbook." She's received three additional nominations for 2010's "Winter's Bone," 2013's "American Hustle" and 2015's "Joy."

She's best known for playing Katniss Everdeen in "The Hunger Games" and its sequels, as well as Raven / Mystique in the X-men franchise.

According to IMDb, she has various projects in developmental stages, while she's expected to appear in both "Don't Look Up" and a film called "Red, White and Water" this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Don't Look Up" is included in Netflix's ambitious plan to release one original movie per week for the year 2021, which also includes projects from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Garner and more.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A brief clip of the "Don't Look Up" was shared in Netflix's sizzle reel announcing their 2021 release plan.

The clip features Lawrence and DiCaprio standing side-by-side as they wait for a large door to open.