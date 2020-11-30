Jennifer Lawrence's family farm that doubled as a kids' summer camp destroyed in 'horrible fire'

The farm that Jennifer Lawrence’s family uses as a summer camp for kids in Kentucky was reduced to rubble in a tragic fire over the weekend.

Camp Hi-Ho, which is owned and operated by the actress's brother Blaine Lawrence, was engulfed in flames Friday night in a blaze that authorities are still investigating. Fortunately, no human or animal lives were lost in the fire.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls,” reads a post on the camp’s official Facebook page.

The post continues: “Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us.”

According to WDRB, the Simpsonville Fire Department responded to the fire around 9 p.m. Friday. It took roughly 25 firefighters from three different departments an hour to finally put out the blaze.

According to TMZ, which obtained a copy of an email Blaine Lawrence sent to parents and former campers seeking donations to help rebuild, the barn was far more than a place to house animals.

It provided office space and an apartment that the family often utilized personally. Over the years, the massive structure had become home to myriad camp activities for kids such as stalls for horses, an indoor riding area, a rock wall, a native wildlife display center, an arts and crafts pavilion, a nurse station and storage for several pieces of farm equipment. According to Blaine Lawrence's email, all of that is now gone.

Fortunately, outdoor activities, such as Camp Hi-Ho’s sports court, tree fort, pet barn, lake area and archery range were untouched. As a result, the camp hopes to rebuild as soon as possible, with the help of the community, and be open in time for the 2021 camp season.

Representatives for Lawrence did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.