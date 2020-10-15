Timothée Chalamet makes his thoughts on the 2020 election clear

Timothée Chalamet has made his views on the 2020 presidential election very clear.

The 24-year-old actor posted a series of stories on his Instagram account that confirmed his casting in an upcoming Adam McKay movie alongside the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

He also celebrated his sister, Pauline, being cast in a project from writer-producer Mindy Kaling.

In his final Instagram Story, he told his social media followers to "most importantly" vote President Trump "out" on election day on Nov. 3.

The New York City-native admitted in an interview with i-D magazine back in 2019 that he sometimes feels "a responsibility" to get political.

"I don’t know if it’s a pressure, I do feel it’s a responsibility though. I was talking about this with [former co-star] Steve Carell, about how there was a general complacency in previous generations that everything was going along nicely and that ratcheted the stakes up really high," Chalamet explained. "People our age are so much more engaged, and I think that’s a good thing."

He also said he admires young people for standing up for what they believe in. One person he highlighted was Parkland school shooting survivor and gun control activist, Emma Gonzalez.

"We are living in really inspiring times, because so many of these voices — people like Emma Gonzalez for example – are really young. It’s people our age who are going to have to deal with all of this, and who are dealing with it now," he said.

"It was interesting being at the Golden Globes and the Oscars last year [when actresses wore black to stand with the Time's Up movment] — because there was this huge tension in self-celebration, which is what award ceremonies are about — when so many people are suffering, and so many people have grievances. Not just petty grievances, but rightful grievances," Chalamet added.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star has also put his money where his mouth is. In a powerful Instagram post, Chalamet announced he was donating all his salary and profits from working on a Woody Allen movie to various charities.

Allen has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including his step-daughter Dylan Farrow. The director has denied all allegations.

“This year has changed the way I see and feel about so many things,” Chalamet wrote. “I am learning that a good role isn’t the only criteria for accepting a job — that has become so much clearer to me in the past few months, having witnessed the birth of a powerful movement intent on ending injustice, inequality, and above all, silence.”