Jennifer Lawrence thanks fans for outpouring of support after family barn is destroyed in fire

Jennifer Lawrence thanked fans for the outpouring of support she and her family received after a tragic fire took out a large portion of their barn that doubled as a kids’ summer camp.

Camp Hi-Ho in Louisville, Kentucky, which is owned and operated by the actress' brother Blaine Lawrence, was engulfed in flames Friday night in a blaze that authorities are still investigating. Fortunately, no human or animal lives were lost in the fire.

In a statement provided to People, the “Hunger Games” actress commented on the loss of the barn and praised her brother for already working to get the camp back up and running for the kids.

“I want to thank my Louisville community for reaching out to my family and me following the devastating fire that sadly destroyed a significant part of Camp Hi Ho," Lawrence said.

“Thankfully, because of our amazing firefighters and first responders, no one was hurt and all of the animals were kept safe," she added. "I grew up on that farm, going to Camp Hi Ho every summer. When my brother Blaine took it over, he applied his creative mind and fun loving spirit and expanded a camp that was already the coolest, because it was the only place where kids could do whatever they wanted. A muddy messy paradise.

"I’m grateful to Camp Hi Ho for the amazing childhood memories. My family and I are working together to help Blaine through this. And we are so grateful for the widespread support from the community to get Camp Hi Ho back up and running so we can welcome kids back this summer."

Representatives for Lawrence did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The camp announced news of the tragic fire on its Facebook page on Saturday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls,” the post reads. “Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time. Your love and kindness mean the world to us.”

According to WDRB, the Simpsonville Fire Department responded to the fire around 9 p.m. Friday. It took roughly 25 firefighters from three different departments an hour to finally put out the blaze.

TMZ, which obtained a copy of an email Blaine Lawrence sent to parents and former campers seeking donations to help rebuild, reports the barn was far more than a place to house animals.

It provided office space and an apartment that the family often utilized personally. Over the years, the massive structure had become home to myriad camp activities for kids such as stalls for horses, an indoor riding area, a rock wall, a native wildlife display center, an arts and crafts pavilion, a nurse station and storage for several pieces of farm equipment. According to Blaine Lawrence's email, all of that is now gone.