Joe Biden enlists artists like Ludacris, Dupri, Jeezy and Monica for voting ads in battleground states

The ads are targeted at Black voters

By Tyler McCarthy | Fox News
Joe Biden has tapped popular music artists like Ludacris, Monica, Jermaine Dupri and Jeezy to encourage Black citizens in battleground states to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

The Democratic candidate’s campaign is ramping up its “Get Out The Vote” ad campaign, which will run on the radio in key states that are up for grabs by either Biden or Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Dupri was among the celebrities participating in Biden’s “Shop Talk” discussion series, which aimed at addressing the challenges facing Black men in the United States today.

“It is really really important to make sure people don’t sit at home," Dupri told The Hollywood Reporter. "There are a lot of people I know that are still on the fence about voting, period."

He added that he was impressed with a meeting he had with the Biden campaign after the Democratic primary debate held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Dupri noted that he’s been particularly interested in what Biden is doing to reach the Black community and offered his services to help.

Actor Ludacris is among the many artists tapped by Joe Biden for 'Get Out The Vote' ads. (Reuters)

"He really wants to hear what we have to say. He came to the meeting with a pad and a pencil. He didn’t come to the meeting acting like he’s the boss, or the president," he explained.

The ads from the four artists have been released on the Biden campaign’s official YouTube page as well, with the musicians letting people know that their voice matters and trying to equip potential voters with the tools they need to safely vote in the election amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 election promises to be one of the most unique in our country’s history given that many states are expecting a lot more mail-in ballots as people worry about standing in long lines or going to crowded polling places for fear of catching COVID-19.

"If you’ve been out marching in these streets, exercise your rights. You now need to exercise your right to vote," they say in the ads.

"Our campaign is focused on meeting voters where they are with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' message to build back better," the campaign's director of strategic communications Kamau Marshall told the outlet. "These events and new GOTV ads with various influencers reach a critical audience of Black voters that we're hoping to turn out this election."

The musicians aren’t the first celebrities that Biden is enlisting to help spread his message before Election Day. In July, he previously tapped stars like Debra Messing, Bradley Whitford and Misha Collins to host discussions on their influential social media pages to discuss issues related to his campaign.

