Jennifer Garner on the dream she thought she lost after Ben Affleck split: 'I don't worry about that anymore'

Jennifer Garner is getting candid about her divorce from Ben Affleck.

The 48-year-old actress recently spoke about her highly-publicized split from Affleck in 2015 and recalled the dream she thought she lost after the divorce.

"Going through it in public is not what's hard, going through it is what's hard, A," she told the Hollywood Reporter for its latest cover issue about the divorce, which was finalized in 2018. "And B, my children's eyes are on me."

In a 2016 Vanity Fair interview following the split news, Garner lamented on "[losing] the dream of dancing with [her] husband at [her] daughter's wedding" — but now that Garner and Affleck have successfully established solid co-parenting skills, the actress worries no more.

"When our kids get married, we'll dance, I know that now," Garner said. "We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore."

Elsewhere in the interview, Garner revealed how she helped her three children — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9 — process the publicity the couple received during her and Affleck's time together.

"When they were smaller and there were things out there that were shocking, my request to them was always, 'Let Dad and I talk you through whatever it is,’" she said, alluding to controversial headlines of Affleck drinking, cheating and going to rehab.

"I'd tell them, 'If you see an image on the front of a magazine, I'll look at it with you and we'll process all the scary feelings that come up together.'"

Garner also touched upon how the media frenzy put a strain throughout her children’s lives, noting that "it just put so much anxiety in our little family."

'We'd try to go and we'd just get chased away [by the camera scrum],'" Garner revealed. "And you're not just ruining the experience for your family, you're ruining it for everybody. It's like, 'Who wants to have us around?'"

Garner also revealed that daughter Violet was kicked off her school’s soccer team due to the media circus that consistently followed.

The actress, however, revealed that her family was finally able to enjoy quality time outside during the coronavirus pandemic due to the anonymity that mask-wearing provides.