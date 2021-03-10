Jennifer Garner talks body changes after having 3 kids, what it's like to fend off pregnancy rumors at 48

Jennifer Garner is speaking out about her body after giving birth to three children and what it's like to have to fend off pregnancy rumors into her late 40s.

The "13 Going on 30" alum shares son Samuel, 9, and daughters Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. In a recent appearance on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Garner discussed how her body transformed after her pregnancies and why she'll never be one of those mothers whose bodies are able to "bounce back."

"There are some incredible women whose bodies just, no matter how many babies they have, they bounce right back to that slim-hipped, no stomach," she said via People magazine. "It's incredible. I have so many girlfriends who have that physique, and I'm so happy for them. I am not one of them. That is not my gig."

Garner, 48, went on to note that she still works "really hard" in the gym.

"I can be really fit and I will still look like a woman who's had three babies, and I always will," she said.

The 48-year-old mom of three also touched on a past appearance she made on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014 in which she declared she's "not pregnant."

"I've had three kids and there is a bump. From now on, ladies, I will have a bump, and it will be my baby bump. Let's just all settle in and get used to it. It's not going anywhere. Its name is Violet, Sam and Sera," she told DeGeneres at the time.

Garner recalled thinking, "I might as well address it and Ellen [DeGeneres] was so sweet to let me. But I just felt like we might as well?"

Garner added that headlines speculating whether or not she's with child are "still happening" today.

"I'm 48, and I'm single," Garner said. "And it's still happening, so you might as well take that bull by the horns."

Despite the constant speculation, the Once Upon a Farm co-founder discussed the importance of being appreciative of our bodies.

"It's just a body. Be grateful to it. It carried you this far. It carried babies for you. What else do you want? My goodness," she added.

Garner was hit with pregnancy rumors as recently as last October after a photo she shared of a carved pumpkin inside of a larger pumpkin on her lap prompted questions from fans online.

"STILL NOT HAVING MORE BABIES. good grief, i didn’t even see it, i just saw the matching smiles," Garner wrote at the time.

She also fended off pregnancy rumors in September when she shared a video of herself dancing in blue overalls, prompting a social media user to ask if she was pregnant.

"I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not—and never will be—pregnant," Garner responded. "We can lay that pupper to rest. Have [sic] a gained the Covid 19? Possibly. But that is another story [laughing, pizza, taco, donut, chocolate, wine emojis]."