Jennifer Garner reveals she 'basically had a wedding for myself' for 50th birthday

Jennifer Garner turned 50 in the spring and celebrated in a non-traditional way: throwing herself a wedding.

"I basically had a wedding for myself," she revealed in a new interview for Town & Country.

"I was so shocked that I was doing it," she said of the celebration.

Her birthday, which fell on Easter Sunday, was originally supposed to be a gathering with her sisters and parents. An early birthday gift came in the form of a serenading Donny Osmond, who surprised the actress at her home.

What was intended to be a family gathering spiraled into a large party where she says, "I put everyone to work."

Working alongside the charity Blessings in a Backpack, the mother of three asked her guests to fill 5,000 backpacks that sustained enough food for a family of four.

The party was implied by her guests dancing to "Rocky Top" by the Osborne Brothers.

Garner's birthday celebration came a few weeks after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, popped the question to his ex-fiancee-turned-wife, Jennifer Lopez.

During the interview, the "13 Going on 30" star did not address Lopez and Affleck's nuptials, but she did discuss another topic that is constantly attached to her in the media: her niceness.

Speaking candidly on the reputation that precedes her, Garner says, "I have no reason not to be nice. My life is lovely."

With that being said, however, Garner enlightened readers on her depth as a person.

"I’m not always just nice. I can also be salty, and I can be taciturn, or I can be really serious about what I want to get done. It’s not that I feel I’m underestimated in that way — I’m not afraid to stand up for myself and say, ‘Just so you know, this isn’t going to fly with me.’ When that happens, I don’t want you to be shocked that I’m a real person."