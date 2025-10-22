Jennifer Aniston’s humble ‘actor treat’ she requested during ‘Friends’ fame

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston didn’t ask for a fancy car or lavish gifts to celebrate her rise to fame on "Friends."

During an appearance on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast, Aniston, 56, discussed the practical gift she once asked for from NBC.

"Another time I said, ‘Will you please give me a washer and dryer?’ and [NBC executive Warren Littlefield] wrote that down on a napkin," Aniston said, laughing.

Shepard, slightly caught off guard, asked, "As part of your negotiation?"

JENNIFER ANISTON LEFT SPEECHLESS AFTER LEARNING REESE WITHERSPOON'S REAL NAME

Aniston clarified it wasn’t part of her contract — just a lighthearted request during her early success on the hit sitcom.

"I just kept hearing that all these actors were getting cars and getting these things once they got hired," she said. "And ‘Friends’ had happened, and we were, I don't know, at the Upfronts for something."

While other Hollywood stars were getting luxury perks, Aniston just wanted a little help with her laundry.

JENNIFER ANISTON WARNS OF HOLLYWOOD SAFETY CONCERNS AFTER MAN RAMMED CAR INTO HER GATE

"You wanted a congratulatory washer and dryer," Shepard quipped.

"I was like, ‘Why? Where’s my… Why do [these actors] get these treats for shows and stuff?’ And I said, ‘treats!’"

Shepard laughed and said, "Actor treats."

JENNIFER ANISTON CALLS BRAD PITT SPLIT ‘JUICY READING’ DURING PAINFUL TABLOID STORM

"Actor treats," Aniston agreed, nodding to the industry tradition of over-the-top gifts for talent. "These elaborate, very expensive gifts," she explained. "And [Littlefield] was like, ‘Well, what do you want?’ And I was like, ‘Really?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah.’ And I couldn’t think of anything. I was like, ‘I need a washer and a dryer.’"

The podcast host asked, "Did he deliver?" and Aniston confirmed that the NBC executive did at the time.

The actress starred as Rachel Green in the hit sitcom for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004, along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.

JENNIFER ANISTON CONFRONTS RUMORS ABOUT BEING 'SELFISH' AND 'WORKAHOLIC' FOR NOT HAVING CHILDREN

Last year, Aniston admitted that she's glad the show was filmed when it was, because the cast didn't have to deal with any criticism on social media.

"It was in the ’90s and 2000s, and we had a luxury of there not being social media or the internet, so we were so isolated and protected," she explained in a conversation with Variety.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She continued, "You weren’t faced with what people are commenting and ripping you apart or whatever. It was really an innocent time, where we could roam about the world a lot easier."

"But again, there weren’t phones. It’s not like hundreds of screens telling you what it is."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The star also spoke about the 30th anniversary of "Friends" – the first episode aired in September 1994.

"It’s so strange to even think that it’s 30 years old," she said. "Because I remember the day that it was going to premiere on television, on NBC: Matthew Perry and I were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa was getting her hair colored. So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up – she was in the sink – and I took the nozzle from the guy that was supposed to be doing it and just started washing her hair. It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER