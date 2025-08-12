Jennifer Aniston warns of Hollywood safety concerns after man rammed car into her gate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston gave a stark warning about safety after a man rammed into her home gate.

Aniston, 56, admitted her security team is "not glamorous in any way," in the September cover issue of Vanity Fair. "It's a necessity."

"People are out of their minds," she added. "Who wants to put that energy out there?"

Authorities arrested a man on May 5 after he rammed his car into the gate securing Aniston's home, the Los Angeles Police Department previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. The "Friends" star was home at the time of the incident. The man was charged with multiple felony charges but found incompetent to stand trial. Before driving his car into Aniston's home gate, he had been sending the actress unwanted voicemail, email and social media messages beginning in 2023.

JENNIFER ANISTON'S ALLEGED STALKER ORDERED TO STAY 100 YARDS AWAY FROM HER, UNDERGO MENTAL COMPETENCY TEST

Aniston's close friend Sandra Bullock insisted these terrifying encounters with celebrity stalkers are not just a "one-off."

"The Unforgivable" star once hid in her closet after a man, who had been stalking her for days in 2014, successfully broke into her home. Joshua Corbett, who believed Bullock was his wife, carried a notebook that featured photos of the actress along with poems he had written and a love letter.

JENNIFER ANISTON CALLS BRAD PITT SPLIT ‘JUICY READING’ DURING PAINFUL TABLOID STORM

"It makes me think, ‘Do I really have to go outside and navigate the world?’ There’s the cases where they got into the house, the cases where they’re outside the house, the cases where you’re on a film set, and they figured out where you are, and the cases that no one hears about," Bullock told Vanity Fair. "It’s ongoing. It’s not a one-off. And it does create a mindset where your home also, unfortunately, becomes your fortress."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Aniston isn't a stranger to celebrity stalkers. In 2010, the "Just Go With It" star was granted a restraining order after a man traveled across the country looking for her. He was detained in Los Angeles with a sharp object, duct tape and love letters to Aniston, according to the BBC.

"[Fame is] not real. My interests are other than that." — Jennifer Aniston

The actress revealed her discomfort with the level of attention she's found herself receiving after three successful decades in Hollywood, admitting the fame "still hits me sideways sometimes."

"You have to manage it and put it in its proper place and into its proper size. Because otherwise, if you don’t… I’ve gone through many… I’m still trying to figure it out."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Along Came Polly" star claimed aspects of the job have become embarrassing, including paparazzi.

She even chooses not to let fame define her. "It's not real," she told the outlet. "My interests are other than that."

"I’ve always been more into metaphysical things and ‘What if there’s something bigger out there than all of us?’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.