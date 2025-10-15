We found the best appliances, from Samsung to Frigidaire

Is your refrigerator on its last legs? Does your dryer take two cycles to actually dry your clothes? It’s time to find a replacement that’s built to last. Many appliances have smart features that make it easier than ever to do your laundry, organize your groceries or cook restaurant-quality meals. We’ve rounded up the best appliances, from small appliances to washer and dryers, refrigerators and oven ranges.

Refrigerators

Frigidaire 26 Cu. Ft. 36" standard-depth side-by-side refrigerator: $1,098 (22% off)

Frigidaire Gallery 26 Cu. Ft. standard-depth 4-door French door refrigerator: $2,048 (36% off)

Maytag 33" top freezer refrigerator: $999

Kenmore 30" 18.1 cu. ft. standard refrigerator: $1,099

Element 18.4 cu. ft. French door refrigerator: $999.99 (36% off)

Original price: $4,999

If you’re looking for a futuristic refrigerator, look no further than the Samsung Bespoke AI refrigerator. It has four doors with a light touch door sensor that opens each of the doors. You can connect to Wi-Fi and use the Family Hub to stay up-to-date on what's happening at home. The giant screen can house family pictures, play videos and control your smart appliances. Alexa is built-in, allowing you to quickly buy food essentials with the press of a button.

Original price: $2,332

The Samsung side-by-side fridge has everything you could ever want. Besides the large side-by-side freezer and refrigerator, you also get a water dispenser and a large smart screen on one side. It includes the family hub where you can control your smart appliances, save photos and drawings and listen to music from your favorite music streaming app. You can even search for recipes and grocery shop right on your fridge’s screen.

Original price: $2,599

Prefer a French door design? Samsung has a three-door French door refrigerator with a bottom freezer. Built in is a dual auto ice maker that makes ice four ways. You can choose from cubed, ice bites, curved or crushed ice. Additionally, the SmartThings app alerts you when the door is left open or if there’s an unexpected change in temperature. The slide-in shelves fit just half the fridge, so you can get the extra space you need.

Original price: $4,399

LG’s 26 cubic foot French door refrigerator connects via the ThinQ app. Connecting to the app helps you monitor your refrigerator and get alerts about maintenance needs. There’s a Door Cooling feature that helps keep the fridge cold even when you open the door to take out food and drinks. The ice and water dispenser can fit a tall pitcher underneath so you can fill it up hassle-free. See a quick glimpse inside your fridge through the Mirror InstaView door.

Original price: $3,199

If you want a little more space in your fridge, the LG 27 cubic foot fridge has a French door design with a bottom freezer. You get an internal water dispenser and ice maker, so you can fill up your water while grabbing a snack. The Cool Guard metal interior keeps your groceries extra cold and offers a premium look, while the Door Cooling feature keeps the right temperature when the door is open.

Washers and dryers

LG ventless washer/dryer combo: $2,099 (36% off)

Electrolux 600 Series washer and electric dryer set: $1,798 (33% off)

Electrolux 400 Series washer and electric dryer set in Glacier Blue with pedestals: $2,136 (26% off)

GE washer and electric dryer: $1,147 (6% off)

GE Profile UltraFast Smart all-in-one combo: $2,097 (30% off)

Original price: $3,299

Take the work out of doing laundry with Samsung’s Bespoke AI combo washer and dryer. You never have to switch over the laundry, you can wash and dry your clothes in just 98 minutes. The ventless design makes it so you don’t need a dryer hose, and the Auto Cleaning feature makes maintenance easy. You also don’t need to manually adjust settings between washes. The AI Opti Wash and Dry feature detects fabrics and soil levels and adjusts the setting for you, allowing for a more effective wash and dry.

Original price: $2,699

Samsung's Bespoke AI laundry hub is a stacking washer and dryer that allows you to wash and dry a full load of laundry in under an hour when you use the Super Speed Wash and Dry feature. You can load up the washing machine with detergent, and it’ll automatically dispense up to 34 loads of detergent before you need to refill it. The Easy Reach Control Panel means there’s no step stool needed, so you can control both the washer and dryer from the convenient middle panel.

Original price: $1,799

LG has a 5.2 cubic foot front load washer with AI features that make doing your laundry easier. AI technology selects the optimal wash setting depending on the fabric and soil level. Perfect for sensitive skin, you can use the Allergiene Cycle to deep clean clothes using steam, which removes allergens. There’s also ColdWash technology that cleans your clothes as thoroughly as hot water, but helps you save.

Original price: $3,499

The bold, white, matte finish on the LG STUDIO WashTower is unique and stylish. The extra-large dryer fits large loads and can handle multiple blankets. A Touch Electronic Center Control features LED lights and is easy to reach. The Allergiene Cycle helps reduce allergens like dust and pet dander so you can breathe better. Using AI, the washer automatically detects the soil level of your clothes and adjusts the wash accordingly.

Ovens

Maytag 30" gas range with no preheat air fry: $899

GE Profile self-cleaning electric double wall oven: $2,698 (43% off)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled true convection InstaView electric range: $1,495.99 (15% off)

LG smart gas double oven slide-in range: $2,599.99 (39% off)

Samsung 6.3 cu. ft. smart freestanding electric range with steam clean: $628 (30% off)

Original price: $3,899

Electrolux’s 30-inch freestanding range is a dual fuel option that combines the power of a gas cooktop with the convenience of an electric oven. The brass power burners help you maintain efficient temperature control. Using the True Convection feature, three different heating elements and a fan provide even cooking results.

Samsung’s Bespoke slide-in electric range has all the fun features you could want in an oven. You can monitor your cooking with the smart oven camera, which live streams video to your smartphone so you can check on meals without having to stand up. Another perk and impressive safety feature is the light-up knobs. When in use, the range’s knobs will light up to let you know that your cooktop is on. Additionally, the knobs stay locked when the cooktop isn’t being used, keeping you safe.

Original price: $1,549

Get an elevated look in your kitchen with the Samsung freestanding electric range. It’s made from durable, attractive stainless steel and has ergonomic knobs that are easy to grip. The tinted glass on the oven door gives you that elevated look. Using the app, you can preheat your oven, adjust the time and temperature and monitor your cooktop. It has voice control capabilities through Amazon, Alexa, Bixby or Google. The two ovens are the perfect choice come the holiday season. Each can cook at a different temperature, or you can transform them into a larger roasting oven.

Original price: $2,399

For fast cooking, the Frigidaire Gallery 30-inch gas range gets the job done. It’s one of the only ranges designed to reach temperatures over 750 degrees Fahrenheit. This high heat can cook a pizza in just two minutes. There are 15 ways to cook, including air fry, no preheat, steam bake, steam roast and more. For easy maintenance, there’s a steam-clean and self-clean option.

Small appliances

Frigidaire 0.7 cu. ft. microwave: $70.68

Hamilton Beach easy reach 4-slice countertop toaster oven: $65.99 (6% off)

Ninja flip toaster oven and air fryer: $149.95 (32% off)

Hamilton Beach dual breakfast sandwich maker: $54.45

Simzlife portable countertop dishwasher: $245.99 (47% off)

Original price: $99.99

The Chefman countertop microwave oven has six presets, including popcorn, pizza, beverages and more. Choose from 10 different power levels, from a low setting to maximum power for fast cooking. The microwave will remember your frequently used settings if you program them into the control panel. There’s an audio button that mutes the beeps if they get bothersome.

Original price: $148.99

Toshiba’s 1,000-watt microwave has a smart sensor that automatically adjusts the cooking time and power to give you perfectly cooked or reheated food every time. There are six presets to choose from for popular foods like pizza, veggies and baked potatoes. The Mute Mode turns the beep off when you want silence.

The BLACK+DECKER five-in-one convection oven allows you to air fry, bake, broil, toast and reheat food. Made with EvenToast technology, you get consistent results for bread, bagels and more. The oven fits compactly on your countertop but can still hold a nine-inch pizza or four slices of bread. The removable crumb tray makes it easy to keep your convection oven clean.

Original price: $219.99

Ninja’s Mega Kitchen System includes a blender, food processor, smoothie maker and drink cup. Every item in this system is made from BPA-free and dishwasher-safe parts. You can tackle a wide range of foods using the system. Crush ice, blend frozen fruit, chop herbs and more. The food processor can hold up to eight cups of food or two pounds of dough in just 30 seconds.

