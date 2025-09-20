Jennifer Aniston left speechless after learning Reese Witherspoon's real name

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s 25-year friendship has reached a new level.

The longtime Hollywood friends answered personal questions about one another, and what was meant to be a playful game quickly turned into a moment of revelation.

Witherspoon, 49, asked Aniston, 56, a "tricky" question on LADbible’s rapid-fire quiz, "Do You Even Know Me?"

The "Legally Blonde" star challenged Aniston to guess her "real middle name," offering up three options: Jane, Jeanne or Joan.

The "Friends" star guessed "Jane," but she was quickly corrected by Witherspoon, who explained, "It’s Jeanne."

Things took a turn when Witherspoon dropped a bombshell on Aniston – her first name isn’t "Reese."

"That’s confusing. I’m Laura Jeanne," she said.

"Laura Jeanne?" Aniston asked, as she blinked in disbelief.

"That’s my real name, yeah," Witherspoon confirmed.

As the two long-time friends laughed together, Aniston remained stunned.

"Who’s Laura? What? Who the hell’s Laura? Wait, Laura Jeanne, like I’m not calling you that from now on," she exclaimed.

Witherspoon adopted "Reese" – her mother’s maiden name – before launching her career in 1991 in the film "The Man in the Moon." She also confirmed "Reese" is technically her middle name.

"Oh, like Norma Jeanne?" Aniston asked, referencing Marilyn Monroe’s birth name, Norma Jeane Mortenson.

"Yeah," Witherspoon replied. "Like Laura Jeanne Reese."

And the revelations didn’t stop there.

Witherspoon fired back with, "I don’t know your middle name."

"Joanna," Aniston said.

"What?!" Witherspoon said as she sat back in her chair in shock. "I was today years old when I learned that," she admitted.

"Does anybody call you J.J.?" she asked. Aniston responded, "No."

"Well, I do now," Witherspoon joked, as she sealed her new nickname for the "Friends" icon.

The Hollywood stars’ friendship dates back to 2000 when the "Big Little Lies" star landed a guest role on "Friends."

At the time, Aniston played the beloved Rachel Green. Witherspoon joined the cast for two episodes as Rachel’s younger sister, Jill Green.