Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston left speechless after learning Reese Witherspoon's real name

Hollywood stars have been friends since Witherspoon's guest role on 'Friends' in 2000

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Courteney Cox's ‘Friends’ co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston on their decades-long friendship Video

Courteney Cox's ‘Friends’ co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston on their decades-long friendship

Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston joked they were intimidated by Courteney Cox in the early days of "Friends" because she was the only one on the cast who was already "famous."

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s 25-year friendship has reached a new level.

The longtime Hollywood friends answered personal questions about one another, and what was meant to be a playful game quickly turned into a moment of revelation.

Witherspoon, 49, asked Aniston, 56, a "tricky" question on LADbible’s rapid-fire quiz, "Do You Even Know Me?"

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston was surprised to learn Reese Witherspoon's full name. (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Kahala Mgmt)

The "Legally Blonde" star challenged Aniston to guess her "real middle name," offering up three options: Jane, Jeanne or Joan.

The "Friends" star guessed "Jane," but she was quickly corrected by Witherspoon, who explained, "It’s Jeanne." 

Things took a turn when Witherspoon dropped a bombshell on Aniston – her first name isn’t "Reese."

"That’s confusing. I’m Laura Jeanne," she said.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon at season premiere of "The Morning Show" in 2025

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon revealed their real names to each other for the first time during a quiz game after 25 years of friendship in Hollywood. (Reuters/Kylie Cooper)

"Laura Jeanne?" Aniston asked, as she blinked in disbelief.

"That’s my real name, yeah," Witherspoon confirmed.

As the two long-time friends laughed together, Aniston remained stunned. 

"Who’s Laura? What? Who the hell’s Laura? Wait, Laura Jeanne, like I’m not calling you that from now on," she exclaimed.

Witherspoon adopted "Reese" – her mother’s maiden name – before launching her career in 1991 in the film "The Man in the Moon." She also confirmed "Reese" is technically her middle name.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey looks on as Jennifer Aniston as Rachel extends her arm out to Jill played by Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon acted alongside Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston in an episode of "Friends," taped in 2000. (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

"Oh, like Norma Jeanne?" Aniston asked, referencing Marilyn Monroe’s birth name, Norma Jeane Mortenson.

"Yeah," Witherspoon replied. "Like Laura Jeanne Reese."

And the revelations didn’t stop there.

Witherspoon fired back with, "I don’t know your middle name." 

"Joanna," Aniston said.

"What?!" Witherspoon said as she sat back in her chair in shock. "I was today years old when I learned that," she admitted.

Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green and Reese Witherspoon as Jill Green have a stare down on an episode of "Friends'

Reese Witherspoon had a two-episode arc in season 6 of "Friends." (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal)

"Does anybody call you J.J.?" she asked. Aniston responded, "No."

"Well, I do now," Witherspoon joked, as she sealed her new nickname for the "Friends" icon.

The Hollywood stars’ friendship dates back to 2000 when the "Big Little Lies" star landed a guest role on "Friends." 

At the time, Aniston played the beloved Rachel Green. Witherspoon joined the cast for two episodes as Rachel’s younger sister, Jill Green.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

