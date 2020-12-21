Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Aniston reminds fans 'to give yourself a little love' in throwback pic: 'What a year'

Aniston is seen leaning on a bathroom counter while kissing a mirror in the snapshot

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Jennifer Aniston is reminding fans to love themselves.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old actress shared a throwback picture of herself. In it, Aniston -- wearing a bikini top and mini skirt -- is seen leaning on a bathroom counter while kissing a mirror.

"What a year," she captioned the photo. "Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there🙏🏼😘 Photo by @peggysirota (from the archives)!"

Aniston's famous pals were quick to comment on the picture. "All time," wrote actress Olivia Wilde along with fire emojis. 

JENNIFER ANISTON, ASHLEY GRAHAM'S FRIENDSHIP BEGAN OVER INSTAGRAM DMS, MODEL REVEALS

Jennifer Aniston is reminding fans to love themselves. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Beauty!!!! Miss you!!!" wrote Rita Wilson.

"Love this and you so much!!!" wrote actress Jessica Capshaw. 

In the first part of 2021, Aniston will join her "Friends" co-stars to tape a highly anticipated reunion. 

JENNIFER ANISTON, LISA KUDROW DROP HINTS ABOUT THE 'FRIENDS' REUNION

Last month, Matthew Perry announced on Twitter that the show's reunion special will be debuting in March 2021 on HBO Max.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" he wrote. 

Left to right: David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani. A 'Friends' taping is being targeted for the first part of 2021, Fox News confirmed last month.<br> (Photo by: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

At the time, Fox News confirmed that a "Friends" taping is being targeted for the first part of 2021. 

Along with Perry and Aniston, castmates David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are all set to return. 

