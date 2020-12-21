Jennifer Aniston reminds fans 'to give yourself a little love' in throwback pic: 'What a year'

Jennifer Aniston is reminding fans to love themselves.

On Saturday, the 51-year-old actress shared a throwback picture of herself. In it, Aniston -- wearing a bikini top and mini skirt -- is seen leaning on a bathroom counter while kissing a mirror.

"What a year," she captioned the photo. "Reminder to give yourself a little love... and hang in there🙏🏼😘 Photo by @peggysirota (from the archives)!"

Aniston's famous pals were quick to comment on the picture. "All time," wrote actress Olivia Wilde along with fire emojis.

"Beauty!!!! Miss you!!!" wrote Rita Wilson.

"Love this and you so much!!!" wrote actress Jessica Capshaw.

In the first part of 2021, Aniston will join her "Friends" co-stars to tape a highly anticipated reunion.

Last month, Matthew Perry announced on Twitter that the show's reunion special will be debuting in March 2021 on HBO Max.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it!" he wrote.

At the time, Fox News confirmed that a "Friends" taping is being targeted for the first part of 2021.

Along with Perry and Aniston, castmates David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are all set to return.