Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jennifer Aniston
Published

Jennifer Aniston says Adam Sandler questions her relationship decisions: 'What’s wrong with you?'

The A-list stars will be seen on screen together again in 'Murder Mystery 2'

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
close
A look into Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's relationship since 2005 divorce Video

A look into Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's relationship since 2005 divorce

It’s been 15 years since the divorce of celebrity icons Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. Despite their long and complicated dating history, the stars have managed to rekindle their friendship.

Adam Sandler has not always been the biggest fan of Jennifer Aniston's past romances.

During Tuesday night's episode of "The Tonight Show," Aniston spoke to Jimmy Fallon about her decades long friendship with Sandler.

"[We've been friends for] over 30 years. We met at Jerry's Deli on Ventura Boulevard when we were 20 and 22," the actress said of Sandler.

Even though Aniston and Sandler are pretty close, the duo do not typically give each other advice. However, Sandler has shared his opinions of Aniston's past relationships.

Jennifer Aniston said that Adam Sandler has given his opinion on her past relationships.

Jennifer Aniston said that Adam Sandler has given his opinion on her past relationships. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

ADAM SANDLER INKS DEAL WITH NETFLIX TO DELIVER FOUR MORE FILMS

"If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?!' usually based on someone I'm dating," Aniston shared before imitating Sandler yelling, "'What are you doing?! What's wrong with you?!'"

The "Friends" star was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. Aniston has also dated John Mayer, Vince Vaughn and Tate Donovan.

Aniston was a guest on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday and was joined by her "Murder Mystery 2" co-star.

Sandler and Aniston addressed rumors that there was competition with Drew Barrymore on starring alongside the "Hustle" star.

Drew Barrymore attended the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center on Sunday.

Drew Barrymore attended the 2023 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presentation at The Kennedy Center on Sunday. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

"We want to do [a movie with] all three of us together and just put an end to this competition," Aniston shared.

DREW BARRYMORE TRIED TO 'NUMB THE PAIN' WITH DRINKING AFTER DIVORCE, SAYS KIDS WERE MOTIVATION TO STOP

Sandler chimed in, "There's no competition. Just two great ladies. That would be amazing doing a movie all together."

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have starred on-screen together and have been friends for years.

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have starred on-screen together and have been friends for years. (Photo by Craig Barritt)

Both Barrymore and Aniston supported Sandler at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on Sunday. During the ceremony, the actresses performed a skit where they both shared all the things Sandler has done for them over the years.

Aniston and Barrymore joked about doing a movie without Sandler.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We should do that movie that you and I have been talking about," Aniston quipped, and Barrymore replied, "You mean the one where we don't need that goofy boyfriend?"

Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center.

Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center. (Photo by Paul Morigi)

Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore supported Sandler at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor.

Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore supported Sandler at the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor. (Photo by Paul Morigi)

Addressing the skit on "GMA," Aniston said, "We thought we'd be funny, 'cause there was a Twitter thing a couple years ago, and they're always sort of comparing us, who's the better movie wife or movie love, so we just thought we'd do a little bit on that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You guys were funny. Everybody loved it," Sandler added.

"Murder Mystery 2" — which stars Aniston, Sandler, Melanie Laurent and Adeel Akhtar — premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending