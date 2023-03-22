Jennifer Aniston says Adam Sandler questions her relationship decisions: 'What’s wrong with you?'

Adam Sandler has not always been the biggest fan of Jennifer Aniston's past romances.

During Tuesday night's episode of "The Tonight Show," Aniston spoke to Jimmy Fallon about her decades long friendship with Sandler.

"[We've been friends for] over 30 years. We met at Jerry's Deli on Ventura Boulevard when we were 20 and 22," the actress said of Sandler.

Even though Aniston and Sandler are pretty close, the duo do not typically give each other advice. However, Sandler has shared his opinions of Aniston's past relationships.

"If I get anything from him, it's, 'What are you doing?!' usually based on someone I'm dating," Aniston shared before imitating Sandler yelling, "'What are you doing?! What's wrong with you?!'"

The "Friends" star was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. Aniston has also dated John Mayer, Vince Vaughn and Tate Donovan.

Aniston was a guest on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday and was joined by her "Murder Mystery 2" co-star.

Sandler and Aniston addressed rumors that there was competition with Drew Barrymore on starring alongside the "Hustle" star.

"We want to do [a movie with] all three of us together and just put an end to this competition," Aniston shared.

Sandler chimed in, "There's no competition. Just two great ladies. That would be amazing doing a movie all together."

Both Barrymore and Aniston supported Sandler at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on Sunday. During the ceremony, the actresses performed a skit where they both shared all the things Sandler has done for them over the years.

Aniston and Barrymore joked about doing a movie without Sandler.

"We should do that movie that you and I have been talking about," Aniston quipped, and Barrymore replied, "You mean the one where we don't need that goofy boyfriend?"

Addressing the skit on "GMA," Aniston said, "We thought we'd be funny, 'cause there was a Twitter thing a couple years ago, and they're always sort of comparing us, who's the better movie wife or movie love, so we just thought we'd do a little bit on that."

"You guys were funny. Everybody loved it," Sandler added.

"Murder Mystery 2" — which stars Aniston, Sandler, Melanie Laurent and Adeel Akhtar — premieres on Netflix on Friday.