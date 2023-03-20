Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Adam Sandler defends Chris Rock, pushes back on reporter asking if Rock went 'too far' with Will Smith jokes

Comedian Chris Rock roasted Smith earlier this month over his slap attack at the 2022 Oscars

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Adam Sandler defended his friend Chris Rock Sunday, saying he "never" thought his fellow comedian went too far with the Will Smith jokes after he was infamously slapped at last year's Oscars.

A reporter for People interviewed Sandler on the red carpet for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center about Rock's recent Netflix comedy special.

Sandler said he thought Rock's special "Selective Outrage" was "amazing."

"Do you think he went too far with the Will Smith jokes?" the reporter asked.

"Nope, I never thought that in my life," Sandler responded.

FILE - Adam Sandler accepts the award for best male lead for "Uncut Gems" at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. 

FILE - Adam Sandler accepts the award for best male lead for "Uncut Gems" at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif.  (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

"I thought he was unbelievably relaxed, funny, thoughtful, crushed it. Was real to himself, and it was as exciting to watch as when the Super Bowl is on. I thought about it all weekend. 'Alright, Rock's doing his thing tonight'," Sandler said.

"Sat, watched it in my kitchen, laughed my ass off. Immediately watched it right after. It was one of the best experiences. I thought it was amazing," the actor continued.

During his special, Rock blasted Smith as a "b----" and joked about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith having an affair with their son's friend and then interviewing him about it. 

Will Smith took issue with Chris Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, leading him to slap the comedian across the face at the Academy Awards in 2022.

Will Smith took issue with Chris Rock's joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, leading him to slap the comedian across the face at the Academy Awards in 2022. (ROBYN BECK/AFP)

While Rock took the opportunity to verbally assault his attacker this year, he declined to press charges over the slapping incident.

Smith apologized for the slap last year.

Sandler was honored with the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor over the weekend.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 16:  Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the "Murder Mystery 2" photocall at Pont Debilly  on March 16, 2023 in Paris, France. 

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 16:  Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler attend the "Murder Mystery 2" photocall at Pont Debilly  on March 16, 2023 in Paris, France.  (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Several of Sandler’s co-stars and other comedic and entertainment stars attended including Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Luis Guzmán, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider, David Spade and Ben Stiller.

Recipients are each honored with a night of testimonials and video tributes. Sandler’s ceremony will be broadcast nationally on March 26.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 