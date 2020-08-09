Jennifer Aniston 'sad' that COVID-19 postpones 'Friends' reunion, tries to see 'glass half full'

Jennifer Aniston spoke out about the highly anticipated “Friends” reunion special being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early reports indicated that the special was going to go into production in mid-August, likely paired down and lacking the previously planned live studio audience. The special will see Aniston joined by co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, along with creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, reunite on the show's original Warner Bros. stage.

However, a report from Variety over the weekend indicates that cautiously optimistic plans to shoot before the end of the summer have been scrapped with a premiere date still uncertain as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the United States. Speaking to Deadline, Aniston noted that she’s “sad” the special is delayed but noted that she’s pleased they’re not rushing it in any unsafe way.

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” the star explained.

She added: “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

She went on to say that there’s an optimistic way to look at the situation, explaining that the delay offers everyone involved more time to make it perfect.

“It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been,” she told the outlet. “So I choose to see it as the glass is half full that it got postponed. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never going to get rid of 'Friends,' sorry. You’re stuck with us for life, guys.”

The original plan was to have the gang back together again for the first time since the immensely popular NBC sitcom aired its series finale in 2004. The "Friends" reunion was supposed to be taped in April and air in May to coincide with the release of the HBO MAX streaming platform, but the pandemic suspended all plans.

The actors on the series have all made it clear that they want to film it in person after rumors circulated about doing it virtually.

“There hasn't really been any talk about doing it remotely," Lisa Kudrow previously told reporters while promoting her Netflix special. "I mean, it was an immediate 'no' if this was brought up. That's not what this is. We are not doing it remotely."

