Jennifer Aniston says she sees 'kids running' in her future

Jennifer Aniston turned 51 on Tuesday and opened up in a new interview about all that she still envisions for her future, including kids.

The "Friends" star chatted with Sandra Bullock for the March issue Interview magazine, where the two discussed their careers, first impressions of each other and even touched on their personal lives.

"What is it that you haven't done yet that you are looking forward to doing?" Bullock asked Aniston. "Is it on a work level? Is it on a spiritual evolvement level? Is it all of the above?"

Aniston said her "gut reaction" was "all of the above," before sharing exactly what comes to her mind when she thinks about the future.

"It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That's the joyous snapshot in my head."

Aniston, who has been married and divorced twice, has notoriously been the subject of pregnancy scrutiny throughout her decades-long career.

In August 2017, the star fought back after paparazzi photos fueled rumors she was pregnant during her marriage to Justin Theroux. At the time, Aniston declared she was "fed up."

"This past month in particular has illuminated for me how much we define a woman’s value based on her marital and maternal status," Aniston wrote in a powerful Huffington Post essay.

"The sheer amount of resources being spent right now by press trying to simply uncover whether or not I am pregnant (for the bajillionth time...but who’s counting) points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children."

Accompanying Aniston's Interview article released on her 51st birthday was a sizzling photoshoot showing the "Morning Show" actress donning a leather jacket with knee-high boots. Other shots show her in a black Versace dress and dripping with Cartier jewelry.

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. She later married Theroux in 2015 but the pair announced their separation in February 2018.