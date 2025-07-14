Jennifer Aniston cozies up to hypnotherapist during luxury yacht getaway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennifer Aniston seems to have a new love interest.

The "Friends" star, 56, was seen enjoying a day at sea with rumored new beau, Jim Curtis, while aboard a yacht off the coast of Mallorca, Spain. In a photo, Aniston is seen gently placing her hand on Curtis' hand, while he has his arm around her waist.

The reported new couple were accompanied by actor Jason Bateman, wife Amanda Anka and Amy Schumer.

"[Jen and Jim are] casually dating and having fun," an insider told People of the pair.

"They've been seeing each other for a few months now," another source told the outlet. "They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She's really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it's still casual."

"She's been happy on her own, but she's also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right," the source added. "Jen's in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy."

Fox News Digital reached out to reps for Aniston for comment.

Curtis, a life coach who specializes in hypnotherapy, is "very different from anyone she's dated before," the insider said.

The "Friends" star was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

According to Curtis' Instagram, the author's "mission is to help you heal and thrive by upgrading your I AM."

In one video posted to Instagram in June, Curtis said that he has "been able to manifest the absolute life that I wanted from illness, from breakups from the places that are most painful."

When Curtis was 22 years old, he found out he had lesions on his spinal cord, which led to years of chronic pain. He told Fast Company during an interview in 2018, "It was unknown how they started, but I very rapidly became ill and soon had trouble walking."

He spoke to the outlet about hiding his illness from his co-workers while he worked on Wall Street, a job that Curtis said "couldn't have been a worse choice" with his condition. "I had to stand up in a crowd all day. It was super high-stress, which is inflammatory and devastating for a condition like mine. It increased symptoms of fatigue and pain, and it brought on new ones like IBS [irritable bowel syndrome] and other things I couldn’t control."

Curtis remains open about the impact his health has had on his life. "My own illness and disability forced me to confront the limited beliefs, disconnection and trauma that was keeping me sad, sick and alone," he wrote on his website. "My health journey has been my greatest teacher in developing a life of higher connection, purpose and love. Through many powerful tools including hypno-realization - I not only transformed my physical health, depression and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free to create an entirely new reality full of connection, community and love."