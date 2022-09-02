Jennie Garth opens up about osteoarthritis at an early age: 'I was shocked'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennie Garth recently opened up about her total surprise at her early diagnosis of osteoarthritis and how she has been managing it daily.

The "Beverly Hills, 90210" actress, 45, discussed her new normal after being given news at age 45 that absolutely "shocked" her.

"I'm just used to being a go-getter and taking care of business all the time," the actress told People magazine. "And I had three little girls to raise, and I've always had dogs. I've always been up and down on my knees, up and just doing everything, in and out of the car a million times a day it feels like. And those little things started to not feel as painless as they always had. And so it was just this sort of creeping realization that something was different."

After finally paying a visit to her doctor, Garth was diagnosed with osteoarthritis - the most common form of arthritis. The condition can affect any joint, but it primarily affects the hands, knees, hip and spine - and the damage is not reversible.

"I was sort of shocked to hear that news from my doctor after going in and complaining about some pain in my knees and my hips and different places around my body and wondered what was going on," Garth admitted. "And I was shocked to hear the word arthritis come out of his mouth. Because I kind of associate arthritis with... I'm not old enough to have arthritis."

Besides using a topical remedy, the actress credits her staying busy and eating anti-inflammatory foods like berries and whole grains to help manage her condition.

This is not the first time that Garth has opened up about something so personal in her life. In 2020, she reflected on former costar and friend Luke Perry's death from a stroke at just age 52.

"I still don't accept it, in a weird way," Garth admitted on an episode of the "90210MG" podcast.

