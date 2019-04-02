'90210' star Jennie Garth laughs off trolls who told her she has too much Botox and plastic surgery

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Jennie Garth doesn't care what you think of her face.

The actress laughed off comments on Instagram after posing for a selfie with former and future co-star Tori Spelling.

"Oh Jennie! You are beautiful & don’t need all that Botox! Sadly you are unrecognizable here," one commenter wrote.

Garth, who turns 47 on Wednesday, replied, "Thank you?"

Another troll wrote, "omg you seem so fake!"

The actress replied, "nope, just human."

A third rude commenter asked, “Omg what happened to your faces?”

Garth once more took the comment in stride, writing, “ha you’re amazing.” The commenter then apologized saying they "didn't mean to offend" the actress.

Garth hasn't shied away from firing back at trolls in the past.

Last month, she posted a photo of her daughters on International Women's Day instead of immediately posting a tribute to her late co-star Luke Perry, who died the same week.

When critics slammed her for it, she wrote, "Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women. It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it."

She continued, "His [Perry’s] kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a [expletive] about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool."