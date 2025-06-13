Jennie Garth claims ex-husband Peter Facinelli's dating app age range matched their daughter's

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jennie Garth is bringing up ex-Peter Facinelli's dating past, specifically about his time on the exclusive celebrity dating app, Raya.

During a podcast interview, Garth, 53, claimed that the actor’s age range was close to their eldest daughter, Luca, who is now 27.

"My ex-husband Peter, I was told, was on Raya, and his age, whatever range, that he was looking for was also the age range of his oldest daughter," Garth shared on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast with Jana Kramer and guest J.P. Rosenbaum. "So, she came across him on her thing."

The "90210, Beverly Hills" star did not elaborate further on the story.

Reps for Garth did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

However, Facinelli’s, 51, rep shared the details behind his romantic life.

"Peter went on one date on Raya and it was with his current partner, Lily Anne Harrison, who he’s been with for ten years. They share a 2 1/2-year-old and are very happy," Facinelli’s rep told Fox News Digital.



Meanwhile, Facinelli and Garth met in Los Angeles in their early 20s.

The couple married in 2001 after five years together, and Facinelli filed for divorce in 2012.

They share three daughters: Luca, 27, Lola, 22 and Fiona, 18.

Last year, Garth and her ex-husband reunited over a decade after their divorce to speak about the nature of their co-parenting relationship.

In July 2024, Garth told listeners of her iHeartRadio "I Choose Me" podcast that things had since changed with Facinelli, best known for his role as Dr. Carlisle Cullen in the "Twilight" franchise.

"I want to share with you guys something really quickly – the good that has come from this pod[cast]. This is just one of the things. Actually there's been so many things. But specifically, the episode with my ex, Peter. Guys, we are officially friends now," she said joyously. "He even unblocked me from Instagram."

"I've been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring. Years ago. But I'm unblocked now, you guys. That's big news," she said at the time.

The ex-couple have since moved on – Garth with her husband, Dave Abrams, and Facinelli with Harrison. Facinelli and Harrison welcomed a son, Jack, in September 2022.

"Get this. He invited me to his son Jack's christening," Garth revealed during her podcast at the time. "Get ready for it, we are all gonna be going on a boat together. With the whole family. Whether we push one another overboard, that's still [to be determined]. But this is the power of the pod, people."