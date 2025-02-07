Jennie Garth is ‘chomping at the bit’ to flee LA

"Beverly Hills, 90210" star Jennie Garth is "chomping at the bit" to get out of Los Angeles.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Garth explained that the recent Pacific Palisades and Altadena Fires have nothing to do with her desire to flee the city. Garth and her husband, Dave Abrams, fled Altadena during the Eaton Fire.

Thankfully, their home was not affected by the fire, but they did stay with Garth's ex-husband, "Twilight" star Peter Facinelli, for precaution.

"I've always wanted to move out of L.A. I mean, fires or no fires. I'm ready to move out of L.A. I've always been chomping at the bit," she said.

Garth primarily works from home. She has her iHeart podcast, "I Choose Me," which focuses on "the ultimate form of self-care and self-love."

Her very first "I Choose Me" live event was held in Los Angeles on Feb. 8 at the iHeartTheater, which focused on female empowerment.

Garth told Fox News Digital that she can do meetings, press and run her clothing brand all from her computer, so she doesn't feel tied down to the city.

"So right now, it's a matter of getting my senior daughter graduated, and then my husband settled into a rhythm with his new bar that he can leave town a few days a week and I can be gone."

Garth has three children who she shares with her ex-husband: Luca, Lola and Fiona.

"So I really love L.A. I've always had, like, a love-hate [relationship] with L.A. I hate the traffic. I'm not fond of all the people. Too many people for my preference, but I love it. It's so beautiful, and it's just so magical and creative. And the beauty is one of the things that has kept me here and the different variations of landscape here," Garth continued.

She explained that she's a "big nature person" and wants to move to a place surrounded by trees and without a city feel. Garth has ruled out the Midwest, where she is from, but would be open to living in Whitefish, Montana, or Colorado.

Before the 52-year-old actress rose to fame starring as the wealthy and popular Kelly Taylor on the hit 1990s series "Beverly Hills, 90210," she was raised on a horse farm in rural Illinois.

The "What I Like About You" alum opened up about her upbringing in an interview with Fox News Digital in 2023.

"I think a lot of people definitely don't associate me with a Midwestern lifestyle," she said. "They think Beverly Hills, which is not me at all."

Garth continued, "That's a character I played , and it was a lot of fun, don't get me wrong. But I grew up on a family farm where we gardened and we mowed our yard and we cleaned up after the horses."

"We rode horses," she recalled. "You know, we did all the work. And my parents were educators, and they did so much. And I think one of the most important things they taught me is that there's nothing I can't do."

"If the toilet breaks, I'm going to try to fix it before I call the plumber. You know, that kind of thing."

Garth, who is the youngest of seven children, shared that her parents, John and Carolyn, also taught her and her siblings to be frugal.

"I don't believe in spending money when you don't need to," she explained. "I believe we all work hard for our money, and I want to have money that I can give to my children and continue to provide for them even when I don't have to."

